Martineau streaks way into 1,000-point club

Joel Martineau hit the 1,000-point career scoring mark during a 39-point performance against Beekmantown on Jan. 29. Photo by Jill Lobdell

BEEKMANTOWN | Joel Martineau still remembers back to his sophomore year and going to Beekmantown, where he scored his first basket.

He’ll also remember what may be his last trip to Beekmantown, where he scored 39 points on Jan. 29 and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his varsity career in a 78-52 win.

“I really wanted it tonight because I got my first varsity points here,” Martineau said. “This is up there with anything that has happened in my basketball career at AuSable. It’s something I have wanted and worked for since I started playing.”

Martineau got the milestone basket in the third quarter on a turn-around jumper, a high-arching shot which floated forever for Patriot fans before falling through the net and in.

“I knew I was close,” he said. “I saw my dad and he pointed that I was one point away. I got ball in a good spot and knew it was going in.”

“He is a one-of-a-kind player and I am very happy for him,” Patriots coach Jamie Douglass said after the game. “He has done it all for us, from playing on a wing to running the point, and he is always the leader of our defense. He passes, rebounds — just does everything and is a great team leader.”

Martineau entered the game against the Eagles 28 points away from the milestone mark. Having scored 19 in the first half, Douglass turned the keys over to his senior to start the second half.

“You knew he was feeling it,” Douglass said. “We knew down to the point where he could make it and the kids wanted to do all they could to help him get there.”

Martineau, who professes his love for the gym and shooting, said Douglass has been a big part of his career.

“He is one of the best I have worked with,” Martineau said. “He pushes the team every day and gets the best out of us.”

Along with reaching the milestone, Martineau continued a stretch of high scoring games, including a 54-point performance two weeks ago. Now, the team will shift their focus to the end of the regular season.

“We need to start really clicking as a team and get ready for the playoffs,” Martineau said.

“Our players know if we continue to work hard and get to where we are playing our best, we are going to be ready to take on a very tough Class C field,” Douglass said.

— Jill Lobdell contributed to this report