Mazdzer makes history

× Expand Photo provided Chris Mazdzer made Olympic history Feb. 11, becoming the first male to win a luge medal, earning the Silver in his third Olympic attempt.

LAKE PLACID | Saranac Lake’s Chris Mazdzer has brought a men’s luge medal back to his hometown, the first male luger to ever do so.

Mazdzer was guaranteed at least a bronze medal after his fourth run in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but moved into the silver medal position when two-time defending Olympic champion Felix Lock of Germany had a miscue on his final run.

“This feels like 18 years in the making,” said Mazdzer to reporters after the event. “This is what you go to bed thinking about sometimes, to put it together on some of the most difficult conditions and be the first U.S. man to win an Olympic medal. It hasn’t set in. I can’t process all of that. I’ve just been having fun the last week.”

Mazdzer started the second night of luge in fourth place after two runs. He turned up the heat with a track record in his third run that put him in second place.

“Coming in, the ice temps are dropping. It’s getting colder,” said Mazdzer. “I knew that I had it. I don’t know. It was a weird thing. I was at peace with myself. I looked at the ice and was excited, not nervous at all. I think that really helped me have that great third run.”

Mazdzer’s silver medal time was 3:10.728.

“I’d always been confident with my sliding, it’s just that the results hadn’t been there,” said Mazdzer. “I’ve had really good starts and really good sliding. It just took the conditions to be right. These conditions are so cold, it really played into my comfort zone, which is out of control and having fun.”

HAMLIN BRINGS THE FLAG IN

Erin Hamlin, four-time Olympian and Olympic bronze medalist, was selected as Team USA’s flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony.

“Being named to an Olympic team is an amazing accomplishment, and making four teams and winning the bronze medal is so much more than I could I have imagined I would accomplish. Now being voted flag bearer is a whole new level,” said Hamlin, a Remsen native. “Working hard and earning success is one thing, being acknowledged as a great representative and member of Team USA by fellow athletes — many who I have been inspired by — is above and beyond anything I’ve experienced. It is definitely a privilege and honor to be the one to lead the team and will be a very special moment. I can’t wait to share it with them all.”