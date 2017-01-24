Meadows scores win for Red Storm at third CVAC indoor meet

× Jada Meadows

PLATTSBURGH — The Saranac varsity indoor track and field program continued to keep their place atop the CVAC standings for a third straight meet, with the boy’s team scoring 208 points for a 128-point win over second place Peru.

The girl’s team scored 159 points, finishing 68-point win over Peru. PHS, Ticonderoga, Saranac Lake, Beekmantown, AuSable Valley, Seton Catholic and EKMW followed in the girls meet, while PHS also took third in the boys meet, followed by AuSable Valley, Ticonderoga, Beekmantown, Saranac Lake, EKMW and Seton Catholic.

Cameron Duffield and Desiree Dashnaw swept the 55 hurdles for the Chiefs to start the day. The Chiefs also won the boy’s 1,600 and 640 relays, while Andrew LePage and Heather Dutko swept the 1,600 and 1,500 races, respectively. LePage also won the 1,000 and 3,200 to sweep the distance races.

Rory Patterson and Shayne O’Neill took the top two spots in the 600 for the Chiefs, with Marcus Baisi winning the 300, Rachal Woodruff winning the 1,000 girls race. The Saranac girl’s team also won the 3,200 and 1,600 relays.

In the field, Eric Delutis and Tyler Blair took the top two podium spots in the long jump for the Chiefs, with Dashnaw winning the girl’s triple jump, Dan Utzler the boys shot put with Logan Thatcher, Kat Furman and Kylee Wiedeman sweeping the top three spots in the girl’s shot put.

Other winners in the boy’s meet included Daryn Nephew (Beekmantown) in the 55, Jason Moore (PHS) in the high jump and DeAndre Watson in the triple jump.

Girls winners included Jada Meadows (Saranac Lake) in the 55, Ella Messner (Peru) in the 600, Sue Sivakumaron (PHS) in the 300 and high jump, Enya Sullivan (Beekmantown) in the 3,000 and Haley Wright in the long jump with a personal best distance.

The AuSable Valley boy’s 1,600 relay team scored a win in the 3,200 relay, while the Ticonderoga girl’s team won the 640 relay.

