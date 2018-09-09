Mickey Fries — a 13-year tradition in Chazy

× Mehroze “Mickey” Kahn operates the fryer at George Brendler Field in Chazy during the opening games of the season Aug. 29. Mickey Fries have become a popular food option for fans who attend Chazy soccer games. Photo by Keith Lobdell

CHAZY | Whose the leader of the snacks made up in Chazy?

That’s right: Mickey Fries.

On Aug. 29, Mehroze “Mickey” Kahn was in his tent next to the Chazy concession stand at George Brendler Field, manning the fry machine and creating the golden-fried potato favorite for the 13th year.

“Back when the Ryan boys were playing, their mother took over what was the hot dog shack and was looking to expand,” Kahn said. “Kathy really opened things up and wanted me to help to work fries. They kind of took off form their and people gave them the name.”

Since, the fries have become a staple of North Country concessions.

“It’s the love — and a little seasoning salt,” Kahn joked about the secret to the success of the fries, adding, “It all really just came down to the experimenting with what we do.”