Middlebury seniors receive athletic awards

MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College recently recognized eight seniors with its annual athletic awards.

The following students were recipients of the awards:

A. Bayard Russ ‘66 Memorial Athletic Award: Honoring, when merited, that senior who is most outstanding in two intercollegiate sports by best exemplifying the excellence of performance, aggressiveness, leadership, tremendous desire and team spirit.

Maddie Pronovost (Brookline, Massachusetts) — Women’s Indoor Track, Women’s Outdoor Track; Greg Conrad (Peabody, Massachusetts) — Men’s Soccer, Men’s Hockey

Deborah Parton ‘76 Memorial Award: For exemplifying the spirit and of dedication of Deborah Parton. Amanda Haik (High Bridge, N.J.) — Women’s Soccer

John P. Stabile ‘40 Memorial Trophy: Awarded annually to the male athlete who best exemplifies the Middlebury spirit. Matt Marra (Barrington, Rhode Island) — Men’s Golf

Mike Wilson ‘57 Trophy: Awarded, when merited, to the Middlebury athlete, who, while overcoming personal challenge, has shown such spirit, enthusiasm and unselfish devotion to the members of the team that is has been an inspiration in creating team morale. Grace Woroch (London, UK) — Women’s Soccer

Hazeltine-Klevenow Memorial Trophy: For best combining ability in athletics and excellence in scholarship. Sarah Freyre (Jackson, N.J.) - Softball and James Burke (West Barnstable, Massachusetts) — Football

Murphy Roberts ‘17 Memorial Award: Awarded, when merited, to the Middlebury varsity athlete who inspires teammates with the selflessness, enthusiasm and team spirit demonstrated by Murphy Roberts. Christopher McKenna (West Hartford) — Alpine Skiing