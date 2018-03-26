Middlebury’s Martinez is MVP

× Expand Photo courtesy of Middlebury College Middlebury’s Jimmy Martinez won the 400-meter dash with a time of 48.66, ranking as the second-quickest mark in the country.

MIDDLEBURY | Based on his performances at the Division III Indoor Men’s New England Championships, junior Jimmy Martinez of Maplewood, N.J., was selected as the Gordon Kelly Indoor Track Most Valuable Performer of the meet.

The two-day event was hosted by the Panthers on the New Balance Foundation Track in the Virtue Field House.

Martinez won the 400-meter dash with a time of 48.66, ranking as the second-quickest mark in the country. He defeated the top-ranked 400-meter runner in the country to win the race. Martinez went on to add a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter run with his time of 22.42, as well as helping the Middlebury 4x400-meter relay to a runner-up finish in 3:21.57.

During the NCAA Indoor Championships, Martinez earned All-American honors with a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter dash, crossing the line with a time of 48.34.