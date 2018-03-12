Middlebury baseball program preview

× Expand Photo courtesy of Middlebury College Middlebury senior captain Robert Erickson and the rest of the Panthers are ready to open the season. The Panthers lost just five players to graduation following the 2017 season, as head coach Mike Leonard returns following a solid first season.

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury baseball program that welcomes back numerous pieces of a team that was just one win away from a NESCAC Championship a season ago. The Panthers finished with a 22-16 record in 2017, including a 9-2 mark at Forbes Field, and will look to push toward a NESCAC crown again this spring.

The Panthers lost just five players to graduation following the 2017 season, as head coach Mike Leonard returns to the bench following a solid first season. Headed into 2018, the Panthers’ roster features a great mix with seven seniors, seven juniors and 11 sophomores in addition to a talented first-year class. Middlebury returns depth both in the field and on the mound from a squad who saw an 11-game improvement from the previous year.

Up the middle of the infield, several players will be competing for playing time. Sophomore Brooks Carroll was a mainstay at shortstop as a rookie, starting 33 contests with a .274 batting average. He finished the year with three home runs, 15 RBI, 26 runs scored and 15 walks in addition to nine stolen bases. Defensively, his 104 assists paced the Panthers.

Classmate Justin Han anchored the second base position much of last spring. He posted a .319 average with 38 hits, including a team-high four homers, to go along with 20 RBI and 15 walks. Also competing for innings in the middle of the infield will be sophomore Hayden Smith, who could also see some time at third base.

Behind the plate, sophomore Gray Goolsby along with senior captain Sebastian Sanchez and junior Phil Bernstein provide the Panthers an experienced trio. Goolsby hit .276 in 22 games last spring with 13 RBI while not committing an error, catching every inning of the Panthers’ NESCAC Tournament run. Sanchez and Bernstein both saw significant time a season ago both at and behind the plate.

On the corner infield positions, sophomore Kevin Woodring will vie for time at first base, while classmate Andrew Hennings and senior Raj Palekar will battle for time at third. Woodring played in 21 games in 2017 with 20 starts and batted .281 with two homers, 13 RBI and 14 runs scored as well as 10 walks. Hennings saw a majority of his time at third base last season with a .388 average, smacking five doubles along with nine RBI, while leading the team with a .507 slugging percentage. Palekar recorded six doubles and had 13 RBI in 2017, and will battle with Hennings for innings at the hot corner.