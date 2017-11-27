Middlebury defeats Johnson State

× Expand Photo courtesy of Middlebury College Sabrina Weeks scored 12 points on 6-8 shooting from the floor.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury led 27-4 after one quarter and was never challenged, cruising to a 74-27 win at Johnson State (0-2) last Tuesday night.

Thirteen different women basketball players scored in the game as the Middlebury defense forced 31 turnovers, resulting in 40 points.

Middlebury jumped out early with a 14-2 lead at the 4:43 mark after 10 points from Colleen Caveney. Sabrina Weeks scored the next six points, as the lead increased to 27-4 at the end of the first 10 minutes of play.

In the second quarter, Kirsten Long knocked down a pair of threes and a two-point bucket, as the Panthers took a 50-9 lead into the halftime break.

Middlebury was never challenged in the second half, pulling away for the 74-27 victory.

Caveney and Weeks paced the team with 12 points apiece, with Caveney going 4-5 and Weeks shooting 6-8 from the floor. Long finished with eight points, as did Betsy Knox, while Alex Huffman dished out four assists and picked up six steals.

Jocelyn Pellerin led Johnson with nine points, while Christle Page added six.