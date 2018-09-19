Middlebury grounds Plattsburgh, 3-0

× Expand Middlebury College photo Middlebury’s Eliza Van Voorhis opened the scoring for the Panthers in the win over Plattsburgh State.

In an early-season match-up of nationally-ranked programs, Middlebury posted its third-straight shutout, defeating visiting Plattsburgh State by the score of 3-0. The ninth-ranked Panthers (4-0) continue NESCAC play this weekend.

Plattsburgh State had its first scoring chance nearly 20 minutes into the contest on a blast from the top of the arc by Rachael Moran that sailed high of Middlebury’s cage. The Panthers quickly pushed the ball up the field and created a golden scoring opportunity of their own. Eliza Robinson crossed the ball from the right side into the penalty area, where Eliza Van Voorhis headed in the game’s initial score with 24:01 on the clock.

The hosts added another tally with 1:17 left in the opening half, as Leah Salzman laced a long shot into the upper-right side of the net for her team-leading third goal of the season.

In the second stanza with Middlebury holding a two-goal edge, defender Isabelle Hartnett made a key play at the top of the restraining area to take a prime scoring chance away from Plattsburgh State’s Allison Seidman.

The Panthers nearly made it a three-goal cushion at the midway point of the half, but Olivia Miller’s long shot from the right side hit the near post. The hosts netted a third goal with 16:43 showing on the clock, as Cate Shellenback accepted a pass at the top of the penalty area and beat Cardinal goalie Taylor Adam just inside the left post. The tally was Shellenback’s first collegiate goal.

In goal for Middlebury, Sachi Howson made two saves in the opening half for her first collegiate win, while Ursula Alwang had two stops over the final 45 minutes. Adams registered six saves for Plattsburgh State.

Middlebury doubled up the Cardinals in shots at 16-6, while taking three of the game’s four corner kicks.