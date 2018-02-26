Middlebury Little League try outs

MIDDLEBURY | Officials of the Middlebury Area Little League have announced that parents of interested players can register online as soon as possible at Middleburyparksandrec.org. The league’s mandatory player assessment will be held Saturday, March 3, at the Middlebury College Field House: Softball - 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. for minor and majors only. League ages 8 - 12. Baseball - Noon - 1 p.m. for minor and majors only. League ages 8 – 12. Second assessment Saturday, March 17, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Also at the Middlebury College Field House. For both baseball and softball minor and majors. Clinics will be run by the Middlebury College softball and baseball coaches. Players can register at the clinic also and must be registered in order to participate. Please email middareall@gmail.com with any questions.