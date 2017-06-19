Middlebury man earns baseball honors

MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College’s Mike Phelps, a native of Middlebury, has earned the New England Intercollegiate Baseball Association’s (NEIBA) Kevin Burr Assistant Coach Award.

The honor is presented to an active New England assistant coach who exhibits the integrity and dedication to the game of college baseball that Coach Burr demonstrated throughout his career.

“I am so happy for Mike and could not think of anyone more deserving of this award,” said head coach Mike Leonard. “He has made an incredible commitment to the Middlebury baseball program over the last 12 years and has impacted so many student-athletes. Mike is an exceptional recruiter, a tireless worker and a role model for our athletes.”

Phelps recently finished his 12th season with the program, helping the team to a banner year, as it advanced to the NESCAC Championship Game as the top seed out of the league’s West Division. The team finished 22-16 with the 22 victories, the second most in program history. The squad also set a mark for games played in a single season at 38.

Phelps was instrumental in bringing in this year’s rookie class, which had an outstanding season. Seven of the team’s top-12 players in regards to games played were first-year athletes. Among those players were two of the team’s top-four hitters and pitchers (appearances).

He helped coached three players to All-NESCAC accolades in the spring of 2017. Ryan Rizzo was tabbed All-NESCAC First Team, while Jason Lock and Conor Himstead both were named to the second team. A total of 24 players have garnered All-NESCAC honors in baseball during his time at Middlebury.

The Middlebury native also serves as the wide receivers coach for the football team in the fall.