Middlebury men tally All-American laurels

Photo courtesy of Middlebury College (L-R): Kevin Serrao, Tyler Farrell, Nathan Hill, James Mulliken and Jimmy Martinez each earned All-American honors.

Five Middlebury men’s track & field athletes recently earned All-American honors by virtue of their finishes at the 2018 NCAA Indoor Championships in Alabama. Sophomore Nathan Hill (Hinsdale, Ill.) along with seniors Tyler Farrell (Toronto, Ont.), James Mulliken (Westport, Conn.) and Kevin Serrao (Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J.), as well as junior Jimmy Martinez (Maplewood, N.J.) were each a part of a top-eight finish.

The men’s distance medley relay quartet of Hill, Farrell, Mulliken and Serrao crossed the line in third place with a tie of 9:57.94. The finish marked the second-straight year a team representing Middlebury crossed the line third. The effort was the third-consecutive All-American finish for the Panthers in the event and the fourth overall, with the other occurring in 2012.

During Saturday’s 400-meter run championship final, Martinez ran in the second of two heats. He crossed the line with a time of 48.34, winning the heat after the first runner to cross the line was disqualified. With that time, Martinez finished in fourth place overall.