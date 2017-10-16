Middlebury Panthers subdue Castleton Spartans

× Expand Photo courtesy of Middlebury Athletics Drew Goulart scored the game’s only goal.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury’s Drew Goulart scored 24:22 into the contest and Middlebury (8-4) made it stand, as the Panthers picked up a 1-0 victory over Castleton (6-6-2) on South Street Field last week.

The goal, which was the first real scoring chance of the game, came on a set play. The initial hard shot by Ben Potter from 25 yards out skipped and was partially saved by Castleton goalkeeper Aaron Parker. The rebound came to Goulart, who knocked it home from 10 yards out for his second goal of the season.

Goulart had another look in the 30th minute, but his shot went just wide. Parker kept it a one-goal game with 13:05 left in the half, denying Middlebury’s Raffi Baramian with a diving stop.

In the second half. Fazl Shaikh forced a turnover and fed Brandon Reid, before his shot sailed over the crossbar from the 18.

Castleton’s best chance to score came in the 42nd minute, after Panther keeper Jeremy Yeager had come out to challenge a play. Sean Springer found himself with a good look at a partially open net, but his shot rolled wide right.

Barsamian and Goulart each had opportunities in the 67th and 75th minutes, but were unable to double the lead.

Castleton had a late corner kick with less than three minutes remaining, but the Panther defense held and earned their sixth shutout of the season, five of them by 1-0 scores.

Yeager made three saves in goal to earn his NESCAC-leading sixth shutout of the season. Parker finished with four stops for Castleton, as Middlebury held a 19-8 shots advantage.