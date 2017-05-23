Middlebury players earn All-NESCAC honors

× Expand Photo provided Middlebury’s Ryan Rizzo was named to the first team, while Jason Lock and Conor Himstead both earned second-team laurels.

MIDDLEBURY — Three members of the Middlebury College baseball team were honored when the NESCAC announced its postseason awards.

Senior Ryan Rizzo (Needham, Massachusetts) was tabbed All-NESCAC First Team, while senior Jason Lock (Foster City, California) and sophomore Conor Himstead (Wellesley, Massachusetts) were both named to the second team.

Rizzo was a standout defensive center fielder but also made an impact at the plate and on the base paths. He finished the season with a .301 batting average and was second on the team with 43 hits and scored 22 runs. His 143 at-bats this spring were the second most in program history. Once on base, he set a Middlebury single-season record with 20 stolen bases, ranking second in the conference in that category.

Lock anchored the right side of the infield at first base and also led the team in batting. He hit .354 for the season, collecting a team-best 45 hits and was second in the NESCAC with 12 doubles. Lock also ranked fourth in the conference with 35 RBI and scored 35 times. On April 22, he notched his 100th career hit as the Panthers swept a doubleheader from Wesleyan. The captain was consistent all year, boasting four hitting streaks of five or more games.

Himstead set a number of program records this spring out of the bullpen, setting the new standard for appearances (18), saves (8) and took over as the career leader in saves. He led the NESCAC in saves and earned run average, finishing with a mark of 1.64. He boasted a stretch of 15-straight appearances where he didn’t allow a run and yielded only four all spring. Himstead added a 1-0 record with a win against Hamilton.

The Panthers had a banner year, advancing to the NESCAC Championship Game as the top seed out of the West Division. The team finished 22-16, with the 22 victories as the second most in program history. The team also set a mark for games played in a single season at 38.