Middlebury women earn WGCA honors

(L-R): Middlebury's Katharine Fortin, Hope Matthews and Chloe Levins.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury women’s golfers Katharine Fortin (Wellesley, Mass.) and Hope Matthews (Greenwich, Conn.), who are both recent graduates, along with rising junior Chloe Levins (Rutland, Vt.) were recognized for their efforts in the classroom by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA). The organization named all three Panthers an All-American Scholar following the conclusion of the 2017-18 year, as the trio earned the honor for the second-consecutive year.

The Panthers were among 1,011 women’s collegiate golfers across all three NCAA divisions to earn the prestigious honor. To make the list, a player must maintain a 3.50 cumulative grade point average and play in a minimum of 12 competitive rounds. Fortin graduated a 3.86 grade point average with a dual major in environmental chemistry and chemistry, while Matthews received her diploma with a 3.64 GPA in computer science with a minor in geology. Levins had a solid second year in the classroom, possessing a 3.86 GPA majoring in neuroscience.

In late November, the three Panthers were also named to the New England Small College Athletic Conference’s (NESCAC) Fall All-Academic Team. Fortin and Matthews are three-time All-Academic honorees by the conference, while Levins earned her first league academic laurel.

The 2017-18 season was a successful one on the courses across New England for the program. Middlebury finished in the top four in each tournament it entered, including runner-up finishes during both the season-opening St. Lawrence Invitational and the George Phinney Golf Classic. The Panthers produced third-place efforts in three invitationals last year, including the NESCAC Championships in October.