Middlebury womens golf has new look

Middlebury veteran head coach Bill Mandigo, the 2016-17 NESCAC Coach of the Year, enters his 11th season at the helm of the women's golf program. Pictured: Senior Helen Dailey.

The Middlebury College womens golf team heads into the 2018-19 campaign with a bit of a different look, as three players from last year’s roster graduated. The Panthers finished in the top four in each of the eight tournaments it teed off in, including runner-up performances at both the St. Lawrence Invitational and Middlebury’s George Phinney Golf Classic.

Veteran head coach Bill Mandigo, the 2016-17 NESCAC Coach of the Year, enters his 11th season at the helm of the program. The Panthers return four players in addition to a pair of newcomers, giving the team a positive outlook heading into the fall portion of the schedule.

Junior Chloe Levins was a catalyst for the Panthers last season, finishing in the top-10 four times, while earning All-NESCAC Second-Team honors after a first-team nod her initial year. She tied for fifth place at the season-opening St. Lawrence Invitational with a year-best score of 150 (77-73), including a season-low tally of 73 on the final day. Levins finished in a tie for seventh in the George Phinney Golf Classic.

Classmate Blake Yaccino, a two-time Second-Team All-NESCAC selection, fired a two-day mark of 155, including tying a season-low mark of 75 on day two to wind up fifth at the NESCAC Championship. She bettered that score by one stroke with a 154 (75-79) during the Mount Holyoke Invitational, good for a tie for sixth.

Others who contributed consistently in the lineup last season were senior Helen Dailey and sophomore Erika Nakagawa. Dailey cracked the top 20 in four tournaments last year, firing a season-low score of 157 twice. She started the year with a 157 (80-77) during the St. Lawrence Invitational, and wrapped up the fall portion of the season during the NESCAC Championship with the same total, tying for sixth place.

Nakagawa played in all but two events last year, tying for 34th place at the Jack Leaman Invitational. A pair of newcomers will also battle for spots in the lineup throughout the year.

The Panthers opened the fall portion of the season in New York at the St. Lawrence Invitational Sept. 8-9. The following week, Middlebury traveled to Massachusetts for the Ann S. Batchelder Invitational hosted by Wellesley. The team is at Mount Holyoke the following weekend before participating in the Williams Falls Classic. The Panthers conclude the fall when they host the George Phinney Golf Classic and NESCAC Championships on Oct. 6-7 at the Ralph Myhre Golf Course.