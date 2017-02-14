Middletown now hosts to futbol and football

× Ticonderoga played in the Class D eastern semifinal against Tuckahoe at Dietz Stadium in Kingston during the 2015 season. Section VII schools who make the state semifinals will now play at Middletown High School, where the NYSPHSAA boy’s soccer championships are also held. NYSPHSAA Past President Stephen Broadwell said the move was made, in part, to put the semifinals in a “more modern site.” Photo by Jill Lobdell

TROY — The City of Middletown Springs will now be one of the busiest towns in the state for two weeks in November starting next year.

In announcing new contracts after the conclusion of the NYSPHSAA executive committee meeting held Jan. 27 that the Eastern state semifinal games in football will now be held at Middletown High School the weekend of Nov. 17-18.

One week earlier, the school will host the best boy’s soccer teams in New York state as part of the NYSPHSAA state championships in the sport.

Middletown High School will replace Dietz Stadium in Kingston as the site for the final four contests in Class AA, A, B, C and D, with the winner of each game heading to the NYSPHSAA state championship game the following week at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

“The Middletown complex is a great venue,” said NYSPHSAA past President Stephen Broadwell, Superintendent of Schools at Willsboro. “In comparing the different venues who provided bids to host the eastern finals, Middletown was determined to be a better and more modern site. Also, the cost for the facility was ​much less. Having witnessed several soccer championships at Middletown, their staff is top-notch and will provide a wonderful experience for the players and spectators.”

The partnership will continue through 2020, when the rights to hosting the event will again go up for bid.

As for soccer, NYSPHSAA Director of Communications Chris Watson said the championships were guaranteed to be held at Middletown High School in 2017.

Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport midfielder Joel Morris works on a Fort Ann defender on the Middletown High School turf field in 2015. MIddletown will now host the five NYSPHSAA eastern semifinal football games and NYSPHSAA boy's soccer championships in the span of two weeks starting in November of 2017. Photo by Jill Lobdell

“The boys soccer championships will be at Middletown in the Fall of 2017,” he said. “After that, we are currently accepting bids to host the championship in 2018 through 2020.”

“I believe the bids are know being accepted for Boys soccer, but I have not heard who is interested in bidding,” said Broadwell.

Broadwell said he felt Middletown would still have as good of a chance to host the soccer championships even though they now have the football semifinals.

“I do not believe it will have any potential impact on the soccer championships being held at Middletown, although the NYSPHSAA championships all go out to bid in a competitive process,” Broadwell said. “Communities are realizing the value associated with hosting a NYSPHSAA championship and each bid is very competitive in trying to land the event.”

Broadwell said both the football committee and the NYSPHSAA office staff recommended Middletown for the site of the eastern semifinal. However local coaches found themselves in the minority when it came to those votes.

“A few years ago the state started a bid process for all sport semi-finals and finals,” Section VII football coordinator and Plattsburgh High head coach Patrick Keleher said. “For the east semi-finals in football, there were three bids (Kingston, Middletown and Shenendahowa High School). We were obviously in favor of Shen. However, at the end of the day dollars talk and Middletown was the cheaper bid and won the vote. I believe Sections II, VII and X all voted for Shen.”

Keleher said he has concerns over the time it will take for local schools to travel to the new site, despite it’s attraction.

“Middletown is a great facility and I have heard nothing but great things about how they run big events there,” Keleher said. “I am sure the quality of the games played at that facility will be great. Strictly speaking for Section VII football interests, it will be tough. We are the smallest section with the least amount of revenue. That being said, we will expend the greatest amount of money (and time) to travel to Middletown to participate in the semi-finals. It my opinion, the more central site in Section II, even if a little more expensive to utilize, would have been a better option for all of the eastern sections. As far as cost of travel and time, five-and-one-half hours is a long time for kids to be on a school bus.”

Other football coaches had mixed reactions.

“I think they should move the venue further north towards Albany, not further away,” Saranac Lake head coach Eric Bennett said.

“I think that the change in venue will most likely be a good thing for the teams that are involved and for the state,” Ticonderoga head coach Scott Nephew said. “I think that if you get to that point in the season and you are fortunate enough to still be playing, that the venue is the least of your concerns.”

Another concern could be the ability of the Middletown High School fields to be able to hold 20 championship level games in the course of two weeks.

“That’s something you should really ask Section IX and Middletown,” Keleher said. “That really comes down to site management and having enough people to get it done. My experience is that the respective sections all do a great job in handling these events.”

Currently, Middletown utilizes three fields to host the soccer championships: the main turf field, a grass field located next to the turf field, and a second grass field at the Tower Elementary School. The belief would be all football games would be on the turf field.

One year ago, the state went through a similar change in a major venue when the Executive Committee voted to move the NYSPHSAA boy’s basketball championships from the Glens Falls Civic Center to Binghamton, where the best teams in the state will take to the courts this March.

Announced state venues at Jan. 27 NYSPHSAA meeting

One of the meeting highlights at the NYSPHSAA Executive Committee meeting Jan. 27 was the approval of championship sites for future tournaments. The following venues were approved to host championship events:

- Tri-City Tennis Center, Latham, 2017-2019 Girls Tennis State Championships

- Middletown High School, 2017-2018 East Football Semifinals

- Union-Endicott High School, 2017-2018 West Football Semifinals

- Cortland, 2017-2019 Girls Soccer State Championships

-Williamsville North High School, 2018-2020 Field Hockey State Championships

- SRC Arena, Syracuse, 2018-2020 Wrestling Team Dual State Championships

- Binghamton, 2018 Baseball State Championships (one year extension as the state looks into turning the baseball championships into a two-day event).