Morgan joins women’s coaching staff

Middlebury College photo Savannah Morgan.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College has announced the hiring of Savannah Morgan as an assistant women’s basketball coach. She joins the Panther program after spending last season as a graduate assistant coach at Regis (Colo.).

“This is a special opportunity to work alongside Coach Krasco and be a part of the Middlebury women’s basketball program,” said Morgan. “I am excited to work with the team and I look forward to helping the Panthers continue their successes both on and off the court.”

“We are very excited to welcome Savannah to the Middlebury women’s basketball family,” noted head coach K.J. Krasco. “Her experience as a student-athlete at Emory and playing professionally in Germany will be a great asset to our program. Her positive and assertive leadership style and passion for the game will help our program on the court as well as in the recruiting process.”

Morgan is a 2014 graduate of Emory with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. While with the Eagles, her name is sprinkled throughout both the single-season and career record books. She ranks atop the list in career assists (526) and is second in assists per game (5.1), while sitting sixth in three-point field goals made (108) and seventh on the scoring list with 1,155 points. Morgan helped lead Emory to its first University Athletic Association (UAA) title in 2012-13, posting a 24-4 mark that winter and advancing to the NCAA Tournament’s third round. She was a three-time All-UAA selection, including first-team accolades during her final two seasons with the Eagles. As a senior, Morgan was named to the d3hoops.com All-South Region Third Team.

Following graduation, she played in Germany for Barmer T.V. for one season as the team’s starting point guard. In 2015-16, Morgan returned to the United States to serve as a volunteer assistant coach at Emory. She was responsible for many areas for the Eagle program, including guard development, scouting, game planning, while also assisting in the recruiting process.

Morgan spent last season at Regis with many of those same responsibilities, while also conducting team film and scouting sessions for the NCAA Division II Rangers. She also served as the team’s academic supervisor and the community service coordinator, as the program logged more than 250 hours.