Moriah basketball champs travel to State Capitol

× Expand Photo provided

ALBANY – Sen. Betty Little welcomes the NYS Class D Basketball Champion Moriah Vikings to the State Capitol last month. The team, led by coaches Brian Cross, Don Tesar and Tommy Tesar, won the state title on March 18 with a 61-52 victory over Newfield High School. The team ended their impressive season with a 9-1 record. The group was recognized in the Senate and Assembly Chambers and honored with passage of a legislative resolution. Here, the team is pictured on the “Million Dollar” staircase in the Capitol Building.