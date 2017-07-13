Moriah basketball champs travel to State Capitol

ALBANY – Sen. Betty Little welcomes the NYS Class D Basketball Champion Moriah Vikings to the State Capitol last month. The team, led by coaches Brian Cross, Don Tesar and Tommy Tesar, won the state title on March 18 with a 61-52 victory over Newfield High School. The team ended their impressive season with a 9-1 record. The group was recognized in the Senate and Assembly Chambers and honored with passage of a legislative resolution. Here, the team is pictured on the “Million Dollar” staircase in the Capitol Building.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines