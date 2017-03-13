Moriah blows away Argyle, heads to final four

× Braden Swan scored two of his 14 points for the Vikings against Argyle March 11 as the Vikings earned their fourth straight trip to the NYSPHSAA Final Four, this year to be held in Binghamton. Jerin Sargent, who scored eight points in the game, trails the play. Photo by Jill Lobdell

TROY — An Andrew Facin three-pointer gave Argyle a 5-2 lead early in the opening quarter of the Class D regional final against the Moriah Vikings March 11.

If only the game could have ended there for the Scots.

A Viking 9-0 then led to a 24-12 score at the end of the first quarter as Moriah then held a 44-18 halftime lead and scored a 75-51 victory to advance to their fourth straight NYSPHSAA Class D final four.

Dylan Trombley starred for the Vikings, recording a triple-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the win.

However, this game showed the depth of the five-time defending Section VII champs, as Braden Swan came off the bench to score 14 points and Jerin Sargent added 8 points.

“It helps when you have 10 guys who can give minutes off the bench and play huge in every game like Jerin and Braden,” Trombley said. “The first half went as good as we could have expected. We knew if we played our game, we could win today.”

“It was a great win for us,” said an emotional Swan. “We got on a bunch of early runs and took the win. It was a great feeling for the bench players — it was fun coming off the bench and getting hot. It’s great to get the win.”

“I came in very confident and knew we were going to run the floor and get shots up,” Sargent said. “It’s a great feeling to contribute behind Joey and Dylan and give our team that extra boost when it needs it.”

“Our young’s came in and did a great job,” head coach Brian Cross said. “I said when asked in December what the biggest difference was and it has been team chemistry. They get up for each other and they cheer for each other and they give the open player the ball. It’s not about who scores but what the final score is at the end of the game.”

Joey Stahl, who finished with 13 points and 7 rebounds, said the key for the Vikings was to take advantage of transition baskets.

“We had a week of preparation and we wanted to execute on defense and the baskets would come on the offensive side,” Stahl said. “They are a great shooting team but when they missed, our plan was to get the ball and run because they have a hard time in transition.”

“We did exactly what we needed to do,” Cross said. “We played solid defense, we rebounded the ball and we ran. We had quite a few of transition points. We knew we had to get out on the shooters. Overall, I thought Joey did a great job on Kobe and the rest of the kids helped.”

Jay Strieble also had a big night for the Vikings, as the center combined 12 points with 10 rebounds.

“I thought if I got boards and kicked it out I would be able to help the team,” Strieble said. “Joey and Dylan draw a lot of attention and they would rotate off me so I was able to get some great touches.”

“Jay is a smart player underneath,” said Stahl. “He’ll grab a rebound and out it back in. It’s a big relief to have him out there to put a ball back in and finish.”

“Jay has done a great job all year for us, as well as Todd Gregory — everyone we put out there is there for a reason,” Cross said.

Dewey Snyder finished with 6 points, while Lane Decker added 2 points.

While pleased with the win, the Vikings said they still have a goal to accomplish.

“It’s a great feeling, but we have one goal in mind and that is to win the state title,” Trombley said.

“It’s one of the steps we have to take at a time to win the state championship,” added Swan.

“We have one goal, that’s all we got,” said Sargent.

Meanwhile, Cross added he was pleased not only with the performance of his team, but of the Lady Vikings, who also advanced to the Class D final four with a win over North Warren.

“That was a great game by our girls,” he said. “The town of Moriah is extremely proud here today.”

Final Four

The Vikings (23-1) will be the highest ranked team remaining in Class D after Section X’s Harrisville defeated top-ranked Madison last week. Their final four game will be against the next highest ranked team remaining, Franklinville (20-4) Friday, March 17, 10 a.m. at Floyd L. Maines Veteran’s Memorial Arena in Binghamton.

The Panthers scored a 63-40 win over C.G. Finney in the regional finals. It will be the first trip to the final four for the school in 39 years.

Sam Erickson led Franklinville with 19 points and 9 rebounds in the regional final, while Brock Blecha scored 16 to go with 7 boards, Isaac Kopp 15 and Darren Clark 11 with 12 rebounds.

The Panthers have height in their starting lineup, with Erickson standing at 6’4”, Kopp and Dylan Burton 6’3”, Clark at 6’1” and Blecha at 6’1”.

The winners of the Moriah/Franklinville and Newfield/Harrisville games will meet Saturday, March 18, 5:15 p.m. for the Class D state championship.