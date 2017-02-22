Moriah claims CVAC titles

× Expand Jill Lobdell Dylan Trombley looks to pass after getting the rebound.

ELLENBURG DEPOT — For the second straight year, the Moriah Vikings are kings of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference.

The Vikings (19-1), ranked third in the state among Class D boy’s programs, used a 19-11 fourth quarter to defeat the Northern Adirondack Bobcats, 69-61, Feb. 21.

Dylan Trombley led the Vikings with 23 points in the win, which clinched both the CVAC overall and Division II championship, which they won by one game over rival Ticonderoga.

Joe Stahl added 15 points, while Jerin Sargent and Jay Strieble each scored 10 points. Dewey Snyder scored 6 points, while Brayden Swan added 3 and Matt Pelkey 2.

Stephen Peryea led the Bobcats with 20 points, as Bailey Cross added 12, Reed Lashway 10, Brett Juntunen 9, Cody Peryea 8 and Noah Lambert 2.

The Vikings will open the Section VII/Class D playoffs Saturday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. with a home game against the winner of Wednesday’s game between ninth seed Westport and eighth seed Lake Placid.

NAC opens the Class C semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 28, as the third seed, playing second seed at Beekmantown Central School with a 6 p.m. tip time.