Moriah girls soccer seeks to grow in second half

× 1 of 2 Expand Moriah’s Juliette Baker tries to get around EL/W defender Kaeli Brack in their Sept. 17 game. Baker leads the Vikings with 12 goals on the season as the team has been unbeaten through the first half. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 2 of 2 Expand Moriah’s Samantha Hayes makes a save against the Lady Griffins Sept. 17. The Vikings have only allowed three goals through their first six games of the season. Photo by Keith Lobdell Prev Next

PORT HENRY | The defending Class D girls champions are rolling through the first half of the new soccer season.

Now in Class C, the Moriah Lady Vikings have nearly swept through the first half of the Northern Soccer League Division II season, after scoring a 7-0 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport (EL/W) Sept. 17.

The team was scheduled to play rival Ticonderoga Sentinels Sept. 18 in the first half finale.

“I want to see them keep doing what they are doing and keep improving as we go through the second half of the season,” said coach Christina Slattery.

Slattery said the key to the season has been finding the right mix of players, especially in the midfield, where she said the Vikings were working with a new core of players.

“We came into the season with forwards and fullbacks, but our entire midfield had to be redone,” Slattery said. “We have tried to match up the midfield and I think that is still one of our biggest challenges.”

The defense has been stingy this year, allowing only three goals, one each to Willsboro, Northern Adirondack (NAC) and Seton Catholic, while shutting out Chazy, Lake Placid and the Griffins through the efforts of goalie Samantha Hayes and the defensive core.

Overall, the Vikings have outscored their opponents, 32-3 with an attack that features returning players Madison Olcott (seven goals, seven assists) and Juliette Baker (12 goals, two assists), who missed a majority of last season but returned to star for the Vikings in the sectional and regional playoffs.

“It’s nice to have her back for a full season,” Slattery said. “Her and Maddy really work together well up top.”

The Vikings have also received scoring from newcomer Reagan Garrison, who has eight goals and five assists so far in her sophomore season.

“The newcomers have done a very good job fitting into the places where we need them to and playing at the varsity level,” Slattery said.

Slattery said the two sides of the ball motivate each other during games.

“If we get out and our offense starts running, it pumps up the defense,” she said. “If the defense is called on and makes a big play, it motivates our offense, as well.”

The Vikings are currently 3-0-0 against Class C teams in NAC, Seton Catholic and Lake Placid before heading into their game with the Sentinels. Come playoff time, the Vikings will also see competition from Division I schools Saranac Lake and AuSable Valley as the Class C field has expanded to a total of seven teams.