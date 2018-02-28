Moriah girls, Ti boys into sectional finals

× Moriah’s Haley Crossman gains possession of the ball while Schroon Lake’s Malena Gereau looks to defend. The Vikings defeated the Wildcats to advance to the Class D final against Westport. Photo by Jill Lobdell

CLINTONVILLE | The Moriah Lady Vikings punched their ticket to a seventh straight sectional final, beating Schroon Lake 61-32 in the semifinal round Feb. 27 at AuSable Valley High School.

“Defense was a really big part of the game tonight,” said Lillian Perry, who scored 13 for the Vikings. “Obviously we needed all the turnovers we could get from the press. It was a big help.”

“Lillian Perry shot the lights out tonight,” coach Stephan Pelkey said. “Whatever she ate for dinner, I hope she doesn’t stop for the rest of the year. Schroon gave us a hard time. They did a lot of good things defensively the first quarter-and-a-half. They made us make some adjustments and finally our press going around the second quarter, got some turnovers and some easy baskets. When we went on our little run at the end of the 2nd quarter, we knocked some steam out of them.”

Madison Olcott led the Vikings with 16 points, leaving her 24 points shy of the 1,000 career point mark heading into the sectional finals, where the Lady Vikings will face Westport at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse Friday at 4:30 p.m. Moriah has handed Westport their only two losses of the season.

“We need to be patient if we want to win. We need to look for open plays, shots and defense,” Perry said.

“It’s going to be a great matchup again,” added Pelkey. “Two great ball clubs, it’s going to be a great game. It should be a great time.”

McKenzie Sprague added 12 points for the Vikings, while Wisdom Reel had a strong interior game, scoring 15 points for the Wildcats with Malena Gereau adding 5. Grace Higgens, Alora Bearor and Emily Maisonville each scored 4 points.

“Moriah is an outstanding team and we tried everything we could possibly do,” coach David Williams said. “They hit their shots and there was nothing we could do. We started moving the ball a little bit better later in the game, but they are an incredible team. They could hit their shots anywhere left, right, it didn’t matter.”

Williams added he was “very pleased,” with the season for the Wildcats.