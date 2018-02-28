Moriah girls, Ti boys into sectional finals

Moriah’s Haley Crossman gains possession of the ball while Schroon Lake’s Malena Gereau looks to defend. The Vikings defeated the Wildcats to advance to the Class D final against Westport.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
CLINTONVILLE | The Moriah Lady Vikings punched their ticket to a seventh straight sectional final, beating Schroon Lake 61-32 in the semifinal round Feb. 27 at AuSable Valley High School.
“Defense was a really big part of the game tonight,” said Lillian Perry, who scored 13 for the Vikings. “Obviously we needed all the turnovers we could get from the press. It was a big help.”
“Lillian Perry shot the lights out tonight,” coach Stephan Pelkey said. “Whatever she ate for dinner, I hope she doesn’t stop for the rest of the year. Schroon gave us a hard time. They did a lot of good things defensively the first quarter-and-a-half. They made us make some adjustments and finally our press going around the second quarter, got some turnovers and some easy baskets. When we went on our little run at the end of the 2nd quarter, we knocked some steam out of them.”
Madison Olcott led the Vikings with 16 points, leaving her 24 points shy of the 1,000 career point mark heading into the sectional finals, where the Lady Vikings will face Westport at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse Friday at 4:30 p.m. Moriah has handed Westport their only two losses of the season.
“We need to be patient if we want to win. We need to look for open plays, shots and defense,” Perry said.
“It’s going to be a great matchup again,” added Pelkey. “Two great ball clubs, it’s going to be a great game. It should be a great time.”
McKenzie Sprague added 12 points for the Vikings, while Wisdom Reel had a strong interior game, scoring 15 points for the Wildcats with Malena Gereau adding 5. Grace Higgens, Alora Bearor and Emily Maisonville each scored 4 points.
“Moriah is an outstanding team and we tried everything we could possibly do,” coach David Williams said. “They hit their shots and there was nothing we could do. We started moving the ball a little bit better later in the game, but they are an incredible team. They could hit their shots anywhere left, right, it didn’t matter.”
Williams added he was “very pleased,” with the season for the Wildcats.
“The whole year we developed all eight people including the two JV players that were called up for this game and try to develop our team defense and offense,” Williams said. “This year we had at least five of our players that scored at least 10 points a game and averaged about 10 points a game. My philosophy was to develop a team concept and we did that this year. We were fourth place in the section and second place in the south. We are losing a lot of seniors, so we are going to start over next year.”
Westport defeated Bolton 46-30, with Hannah Schwoebel scoring 21 points, followed by Ellie Storey with 11 and Rachel Storey with 8. Maddie Pratt led Bolton with 10 points, as the Eagles of Bolton went 0-3 against Westport this season, their only losses for 2017-18.
SENTINELS ADVANCE
Meanwhile, in Beekmantown, the top-seeded Ticonderoga boy’s team advanced to the Class C finals with a 61-38 win over Seton Catholic in the semifinal round.
The Sentinels will play Northern Adirondack in the finals Saturday at approximately 1:45 p.m. at the PSUC Fieldhouse. It will be the fourth straight meeting between the two teams in the sectional finals.
Evan Graney led the Sentinels with 24 points in the game, while Ethan Thompson added 12 points and Mike DuShane added 9.
For the Bobcats, Brett Juntunen scored the final four points of the game in overtime as NAC scored a 56-54 win over AuSable Valley in overtime.
In Class D, the boys semifinals, with Schroon Lake playing Crown Point and Moriah playing Keene, took place Wednesday, Feb. 26, with the winners meeting Saturday at noon at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse.
In the Class C girls semifinals, Emily Pike scored 10 points for the Ticonderoga Lady Sentinels, who were unable to advance as Seton Catholic scored a 48-33 win Feb. 26.
Ticonderoga’s Saidi St. Andrews looks to get past Seton Catholic’s Rachel Racette in the Class C semifinal round Feb. 26.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
QUARTERFINALS
GIRLS — Schroon Lake 44, Crown Point 24: Grace Higgens scored 11 points and Wisdom Reel controlled the boards with 18 rebounds as the Lady Wildcats defeated the Lady Panthers Feb 23,
Emily Maisonville scored 9 points for the Wildcats, with Malena Gereau adding 8.
Shanwa McIntosh scored 9 points for the Panthers, while Hannah Palmer added 7.
BOYS — Moriah 96, Westport 32: The Vikings cruised past the Eagles in the quarterfinal round as Dylan Trombley scored 21 points, Joey Stahl 13, Jerin Sargent 12 and Braden Swan 10, Will Napper and Hudson Stephens each had 7 points for the Eagles.
BOYS — Crown Point 81, Wells 65 2OT: The Panthers used a 20-4 run in the second overtime to score a win over Wells in the quarterfinal round.
Zach Spaulding scored 28 points to lead the Panthers, while Jake LaDeau added 26.
BOYS — Schroon Lake 64, Chazy 46: Jordan DeZalia led the Wildcats with 18 points as their scored a quarterfinal win over the Eagles Feb. 24.
Andrew Pelkey added 17 points, while Gabe Gratto scored 7 and Colin Bresnahan 5.