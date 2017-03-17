Moriah headed to second straight Class D final

BINGHAMTON — The top-ranked Moriah Vikings are back in Class D’s ultimate game for the second year in a row.

The Vikings (24-1) used their up-tempo style of play to jump out to a 13-3 lead three minutes into the game and hold off Franklinville for an 82-64 win in the state semifinal March 17 at the Maines Veteran’s Memorial Stadium in Binghamton, the first NYSPHSAA Final Four game played outside of Glens Falls in 40 years.

“We played some defense early and they did not get many good looks,” head coach Brian Cross said. “We were able to make some shots and get out to a lead.”

The lead rotated between 8-14 points throughout the game until the end of the third quarter, when Franklinville closed the score to 41-50. Moriah then went on a 15-5 run for a 64-45 lead before ending the game with an 18-point edge.

During the first half, the Vikings had to work through foul trouble.

“We had a few players with two fouls on them and one with three,” Cross said. “A lot of that came from (Sam) Erickson, he was a beast on the inside.”

Erickson finished with 26 points, but was limited to just four rebounds and fouled out in the fourth.

“We started to do a better job defensively on him and we wanted to push the ball and make him play defense,” Cross said.

While Erickson was able to score, Cross said the defense did a good job limiting the other shooters.

“We were able to limit (Issac) Kopp and he didn’t get any good looks at the basket,” Cross said. “In the first half, we didn’t really allow any good looks from outside for them. In the second, they were able to hit some shots.”

Dylan Trombley led the show for the Vikings with 29 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, while Jay Strieble played another strong game in the post with 15 points and 7 rebounds.

Joey Stahl and Dewey Snyder each added 13 points to the offense, with Stahl grabbing 8 rebounds.

“Jay and Dewey were very big today,” Cross said.

Alex Larrow added 4 points, his first of the playoffs, while Jerin Sargent scored 3, Braden Swan 2, Todd Gregory 2 and Kyle Wilson 1.

The Vikings will now play Newfield, as the Trojans scored a 65-62 double overtime win over Section X’s Harrisville in their semifinal game.

Stephen LaBarge led the Trojans with 26 points, while Quintel Clements scored 14, Greg Moravec 12, Patrick Banfield 11 and Patrick King 2.

“We did get the chance to watch Newfield play today and we will do what we have done all year,” Cross said. “We will watch some tape of us and them in the morning and be ready to go.”

The Vikings and Trojans will play for the Class D title Saturday, March 18, with tip scheduled for 4:45 p.m. at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.