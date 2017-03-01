Moriah, Keene reach girl’s D final

× Makayla Stockwell controls the ball for Moriah. Photo by Jill Lobdell

CLINTONVILLE — A 27-7 halftime lead was the difference the Moriah girl’s varsity basketball team would need as they advanced to their Fifth straight Class D finals, with a 54-35 win over fifth seed Bolton.

“I think defense was probably our biggest part of it,” said Lillian Perry. “Bolton is really strong on the boards, strong then we are with their height and their strength, so boxing out was really huge for us. Definitely our press break when they pressed us and we were able to get the ball down court and get the easy baskets.”

“We played really good offense,” Madison Olcott said. “We played good defense but we need to work on our offense more. We need to work the shot clock and make better passes. I think overall we played really well.”

“I think we really worked hard and got it done,” said Halee Calabrese. “We started right off the bat. We got a lot of layups and played really good defense.”

“I think we all worked really well as a team,” Makayla Stockwell said. “We passed, shot and really flowed with each other.“

“It’s nice to go back again this year,” coach Steve Pelkey said. “We didn’t end it the way we should’ve ended it, but I’ll take it. I’m not going to complain tonight for sure. I thought we were able to handle their pressure and get some easy points against their press. I think that got their confidence down a bit.”

Olcott scored 24 points to lead the Vikings, while Calabrese added 11, Stockwell 10, McKenzie Sprague 7 and Emily Haase 3.

Maddy Pratt led the Eagles with 18 points.

The Vikings will now face second seed Keene in a rematch of the 2016 sectional final at 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 3 at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse.

Keene 69, Schroon Lake 42

CLINTONVILLE — The Lady Beavers outscored the Lady Wildcats 26-13 in the second quarter to start and pull away Feb. 28 for a 69-42 win to advance to the Class D championship game.

Hanna Whitney scored 20 points to lead Keene, while Alyssa Summo scored 15, Elly Smith scored 14, Elaina Smith 10, Daria Venner 4, Emily Whitney 4 and Caitlyn Lopez 2.

“I’m very proud of my girls,” coach Jody Whitney said after the game. “They came out and left everything on the floor. They played hard. They played extremely well today. Alyssa Summo was the key. She came out and played hard.”

Whitney also had praise for the opponent.

“Give the credit to Schroon Lake today,” he said. “We had to adjust a lot to put the game away.”

“It was really good,” Summo said of her performance. “We were really pushing ourselves. I’m very proud of our girls.”

“We worked our tails off out there,” Whitney said. “We really worked as a team and we pushed ourselves to the very limit we can.”

“I think we got off to a slow start, but we turned it around and played our hardest and left it all out there,” said Elaina Smith. “When we got into the groove, picked up the pace, and started playing our game more.”

Alora Bearor led the Wildcats with 18 points as Corrine Pelkey scored 9, Malena Gereau 7, Grace Higgins 5 and Emily Maisonville 3.