Moriah leads several in state rankings

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section VII dominates Class D rankings

Four teams from Section VII appeared in the initial Class D rankings that came out this week. Can you guess who is at the top?

Moriah, the defending state champion, starts the season as the number one team in the state with a 4-0 start. The Vikings also have the longest winning streak in the state at 24 games. The Vikings are followed by 18th ranked Keene, while both Crown Point and Willsboro received honorable mentions.

In Class C, Ticonderoga is ranked 20th to start the season, the highest ranked Section VII team in Class C.

× Expand Photo by John Gereau Schroon Lake’s Andrew Pelkey drives against Wells.

Schroon Lake 48, Wells 44

Leading by 12 at halftime, the Wildcats were able to defend their home court from a Wells rally late to score a win over the MVAC Division II foe Dec. 8.

Andrew Pelkey scored 14 points to lead the Wildcats, while Jordan DeZalia added 13, Micha Stout 9, Collin Bresnahan 6, Cian Bresnahan 5 and Gabe Gratto 1.

Crown Point 87, Johnsburg 38

Leading 44-9 at halftime, the Panthers cruised past the Jaguars in Division II MVAC play Dec. 8.

Zach Spaulding scored 15 points for the Panthers, while Jake LaDeau added 12, Cody Crammond, Reese Celotti and Cade DeBrobander each scored 11, Hunter Pertak 9, Jacob Norton 9, Noah Peters 6 and Riley Thomas 3.

Ticonderoga 60, Beekmantown 43

In a CVAC crossover matchup, the Sentinels extended their lead throughout the second half to beat Beekmantown by 17 Dec. 8.

Evan Graney led all scorers with 24 points, while Colton Huestis was not far behind with 22. Mike DuShane added 7 points, with Scott Ryan adding 4, Robert Condit 2 and Ethan Thompson 1.

Schroon Lake 46, Bolton 30

The Wildcats were able to pull away in the second half for a 16-point win over Bolton Dec. 6.

Andrew Pelkey scored 19 points to pace the Wildcats, while Jordan DeZalia added 13, Micha Stout 9, Cian Bresnahan 3 and Collin Bresnahan 2.

Crown Point 73, Minerva/Newcomb 22

Nine Panthers reached the scoring column as the team cruised past the Mountaineers Dec. 4.