Moriah leads several in state rankings

BOYS BASKETBALL
Section VII dominates Class D rankings
Four teams from Section VII appeared in the initial Class D rankings that came out this week. Can you guess who is at the top?
Moriah, the defending state champion, starts the season as the number one team in the state with a 4-0 start. The Vikings also have the longest winning streak in the state at 24 games. The Vikings are followed by 18th ranked Keene, while both Crown Point and Willsboro received honorable mentions.
In Class C, Ticonderoga is ranked 20th to start the season, the highest ranked Section VII team in Class C.
Photo by John Gereau
Schroon Lake’s Andrew Pelkey drives against Wells.
Schroon Lake 48, Wells 44
Leading by 12 at halftime, the Wildcats were able to defend their home court from a Wells rally late to score a win over the MVAC Division II foe Dec. 8.
Andrew Pelkey scored 14 points to lead the Wildcats, while Jordan DeZalia added 13, Micha Stout 9, Collin Bresnahan 6, Cian Bresnahan 5 and Gabe Gratto 1.
Crown Point 87, Johnsburg 38
Leading 44-9 at halftime, the Panthers cruised past the Jaguars in Division II MVAC play Dec. 8.
Zach Spaulding scored 15 points for the Panthers, while Jake LaDeau added 12, Cody Crammond, Reese Celotti and Cade DeBrobander each scored 11, Hunter Pertak 9, Jacob Norton 9, Noah Peters 6 and Riley Thomas 3.
Ticonderoga 60, Beekmantown 43
In a CVAC crossover matchup, the Sentinels extended their lead throughout the second half to beat Beekmantown by 17 Dec. 8.
Evan Graney led all scorers with 24 points, while Colton Huestis was not far behind with 22. Mike DuShane added 7 points, with Scott Ryan adding 4, Robert Condit 2 and Ethan Thompson 1.
Schroon Lake 46, Bolton 30
The Wildcats were able to pull away in the second half for a 16-point win over Bolton Dec. 6.
Andrew Pelkey scored 19 points to pace the Wildcats, while Jordan DeZalia added 13, Micha Stout 9, Cian Bresnahan 3 and Collin Bresnahan 2.
Crown Point 73, Minerva/Newcomb 22
Nine Panthers reached the scoring column as the team cruised past the Mountaineers Dec. 4.
Zach Spaulding led the team with 22 points, while Hunter Pertak scored 12, Jake LaDeau 11, Jacob Norton 9, Cade DeBrobander 6, Reese Celotti 5, Sours 4, Cody Crammond 2 and Noah Peters 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Crown Point 54, Johnsburg 32
Hannah Palmer scored 22 points and Shawna McIntosh added 16 as the Lady Panthers scored a 22-point win over Johnsburg Dec. 7.
Torrie Vradenburg added 8 points, while Michaela Gunnison, Heather Foote and Lilli Peters scored 2 points each.
Schroon Lake 42, Wells 18
A 20-point spread after one half of play gave the Lady Wildcats the room they would need to defeat Wells Dec. 7.
The Wildcats featured a balance scoring attack with no player in double digits, but having Malena Gereau score 9, Alora Bearor 8, Emily Maisonville 8, Wisdom Reel 8, Grace Higgins 7 and Anna Maisonville 2.
Photo by John Gereau
Alora Bearor handles the basketball for Schroon Lake.
Bolton 44, Schroon Lake 36
The Lady Eagles were able to hold the lead throughout the game as they were able to spoil the Lady Wildcats home game Dec. 5.
Emily Maisonville led the Wildcats with 12 points, while Malena Gereau scored 9, Alora Bearor 6, Wisdom Reel 4, Sam Grey 3 and Grace Higgens 2.
Crown Point 77, Minerva/Newcomb 16
The Lady Panthers reached the half-century mark in the first half on their way to a 61-point win over the Lady Mountaineers Dec. 5.
Hannah Palmer scored 19 points to lead the Panthers, while Shawna McIntosh added 18, Torrie Vradenburg 12, Lilli Peters 10, Sydney Gould 10 and Heather Foote 8.
Moriah 41, Northern Adirondack 38
With shades of the 2017 regional final, McKenzie Sprague was at it again, hitting a late go-ahead basket while Madison Olcott hit key free throws late to score a three-point win over CVAC Division II rival Northern Adirondack.
Olcott finished with 17 points, while Sprague added 15 to the Viking cause. Makayla Stockwell added 7 points and Hailey Crossman scored 2.
BOWLING
Ticonderoga 4, PHS 0
Ticonderoga 4, PHS 0
The Sentinel bowling teams were able to sweep both PHS teams at North Bowl Lanes Dec. 11.
Gavin Fleury was finding the right pattern for the Sentinels, rolling three 200-plus games with a high of 235 on his way to a 658 series. Axel Dedrick added a 201 game as part of a 574 series for the Sentinels, while Zach Bush had a 548 series in the win.
In the girl’s match, Jade Frasier rolled a 470 series with a 190 high game to lead her team to a sweep over the Hornets.
NCCS 4, Moriah 0
NCCS 4, Moriah 0
Jacob Gibeau rolled a 220 high game for the Viking bowlers, who were unable to score a point against the Northeastern Clinton teams Dec. 11.
Photo by Keith Lobdell
Karen King hits the lanes for the Moriah bowling team.
AVCS 4, Moriah 0
AVCS 4, Moriah 0
Jacob Gibeau was the top bowler for the Vikings with a 180 high game, but the team was unable to score a point against either team from AuSable Valley Dec. 7.
Kenzee Cutting was the top scorer for the Lady Vikings with a high game of 125.
Willsboro 3, Ticonderoga 1
Jade Frasier rolled a high game of 181 and high series of 439 for the Sentinels, but it was not enough as the Lady Warriors scored the win Dec. 8.
Maria Cole added a 397 series for the Sentinels.
Ticonderoga 4, Saranac 0
Saranac 4, Ticonderoga 0
Zach Bush, Gavin Fleury and Axel Dedrick were taking advantage of the home oil Dec. 6, as each bowled 200-plus games throughout their match against Saranac.
Bush ended up with the highest game (260) and series (726), while Fleury followed with a 658 series and Dedrick a 651. Anthony Paige was just off the pace with a 590 triple.
In the girl’s match, Jade Frasier rolled a 348 series.
