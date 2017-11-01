Moriah line dominates in Class D title game

1 of 3
DJ Alexander
Photo by DJ Alexander
A Ticonderoga defender keeps his eye on the ball as Dylan Trombley hands off to Connor Anderson in the Class D title game Oct. 27.
DJ Alexander
Moriah’s Braden Swan and Ti’s Ty Scholgl jump to gain possession.
CLINTONVILLE | The Moriah Vikings fumbled the opening kickoff of the Section VII/Class D football championships Oct. 27, leading to an early 7-0 lead for the defending champion Ticonderoga Sentinels.
That was about the only thing the Vikings (8-1) did wrong, dominating in the trenches in the middle quarters as they scored 28 points in a row en route to a 28-22 win in the rivalry game.
“We made a few adjustments defensively and tried to make sure that (Evan) Graney was going to hand the ball off,” coach Don Tesar said. “We added an extra person and tried to widen out and contain him. He is a tough kid to defend because he is so quick.”
On the defensive side, the Vikings held the Sentinels to 170 yards, limiting the rush game as no Ti rusher had over 100 yards (Graney finished with 75 yards).
Meanwhile, on the offensive side of the ball, the line gave the Vikings a chance to pile up 250 yards of offense, as Conner Anderson had 80 yards and a touchdown, Dewey Snyder added 35 yards and Matt Pelkey rushed inside for 40 yards and a pair of scoring plays.
“We moved a couple formations apart and were able to run,“ Tesar said. “We started to take control of the line in the third quarter and that was a big difference. Both teams played their hearts out. It was one tough game and they are a great team. I don’t think this team wanted to lose again. Dewey came in late and made some great runs.”
“I have been on this team and lost this exact week too many times, so this feels great,” Anderson said. “Our line started making holes and when they wanted to move someone, they were able to move them.”
“The line played the way they have played all year and the carried us to the win,” said quarterback Dylan Trombley, who finished with 50 yards passing and a score.
“It was exciting,” said lineman Mike Rollins. “We knew we would have a chance to win this game if we played well. We played with intensity and believed the game was ours.”
“It was crucial to the game and we had the chance to carry the team for a while,” said lineman Chris Heald.
“The line was blocking good when we ran up the middle,” Pelkey said. We were making the right cuts and the right blocks. We were able to play well but I think heading into the fourth we got a little too excited about how well we were playing.”
Hayden Scurderi scored the opening touchdown for Ticonderoga off the fumbled kick return before Dylan Trombley connected with Ryan Flack on a six-yard scoring pass in which Trombley avoided two tacklers and scrambled back across the field before completing the throw,
“I didn’t know what route I was running and I was running around looking for him,” Flack said. “I saw him escape and throw it and I knew I needed to make the catch.”
Anderson then scored in the second quarter on a two yard run before Pelkey scored on a two yard run in the third and a two yard run to start the fourth.
The Sentinels finished the game with a 15-point spurt, with Graney connecting with Michael DuShane for scores of 28 and 23 yards. In between those plays, Trombley intercepted a pass intended for DuShane, stifling the Sentinel momentum.
The Vikings next planned opponent is the Section X champion Tupper Lake, but the status of the game is up in the air as the Lumberjacks were only able to play in an 8-v-8 game last week. Tesar said, “If Tupper Lake does not come down, it would not hurt my feelings. We could use the extra time to get healthy.