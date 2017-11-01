Moriah line dominates in Class D title game

× 1 of 3 Expand DJ Alexander × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by DJ Alexander A Ticonderoga defender keeps his eye on the ball as Dylan Trombley hands off to Connor Anderson in the Class D title game Oct. 27. × 3 of 3 Expand DJ Alexander Moriah’s Braden Swan and Ti’s Ty Scholgl jump to gain possession. Prev Next

CLINTONVILLE | The Moriah Vikings fumbled the opening kickoff of the Section VII/Class D football championships Oct. 27, leading to an early 7-0 lead for the defending champion Ticonderoga Sentinels.

That was about the only thing the Vikings (8-1) did wrong, dominating in the trenches in the middle quarters as they scored 28 points in a row en route to a 28-22 win in the rivalry game.

“We made a few adjustments defensively and tried to make sure that (Evan) Graney was going to hand the ball off,” coach Don Tesar said. “We added an extra person and tried to widen out and contain him. He is a tough kid to defend because he is so quick.”

On the defensive side, the Vikings held the Sentinels to 170 yards, limiting the rush game as no Ti rusher had over 100 yards (Graney finished with 75 yards).

Meanwhile, on the offensive side of the ball, the line gave the Vikings a chance to pile up 250 yards of offense, as Conner Anderson had 80 yards and a touchdown, Dewey Snyder added 35 yards and Matt Pelkey rushed inside for 40 yards and a pair of scoring plays.

“We moved a couple formations apart and were able to run,“ Tesar said. “We started to take control of the line in the third quarter and that was a big difference. Both teams played their hearts out. It was one tough game and they are a great team. I don’t think this team wanted to lose again. Dewey came in late and made some great runs.”

“I have been on this team and lost this exact week too many times, so this feels great,” Anderson said. “Our line started making holes and when they wanted to move someone, they were able to move them.”

“The line played the way they have played all year and the carried us to the win,” said quarterback Dylan Trombley, who finished with 50 yards passing and a score.

“It was exciting,” said lineman Mike Rollins. “We knew we would have a chance to win this game if we played well. We played with intensity and believed the game was ours.”