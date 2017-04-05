Moriah power lifter is army bound

MORIAH — Jared Firlik, a 17 year old senior at Moriah Central School, competed in the Revolution Powerlifting Syndicate (RPS) winter class power lifting competition held at Fairhaven Fitness in Fair Haven, Vt., where he won the junior division 18 and under 175 to 198 pound class.

He had a combined three lift total of 1,040 pounds. Jared squat lifted 350 pounds, bench pressed 245 pounds and dead lifted 445 pounds to amass his 1,040 pound total.

Jared is enlisted in the U.S. Army Delayed Enlistment Program and will begin his training at Ford Benning, GA in July following his graduation.

His is the son of Elizabeth O’Donnell Austin and James Firlik, both of Moriah.