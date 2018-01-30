Moriah rallies against Beekmantown, stays in hunt for CVAC

× Beekmantown’s Alyssa Waters looks up the court as Moriah’s McKenzie Sprague defends in the Jan 24 matchup between the two teams, won by Moriah, 47-42. Photo by Jill Lobdell

ELIZABETHTOWN | Trailing by 10 points at halftime, the Moriah varsity girl’s basketball team rallied with defense and clutch shooting from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to earn a 47-42 win over the Beekmantown Lady Eagles Jan. 24.

With the win, the ninth-ranked Vikings (12-2, 6-1 in CVAC) stayed atop the CVAC Division II standings and within one game of the Northeastern Clinton Lady Cougars for the outright conference lead.

“I’m out of breath,” said Moriah coach Stephan Pelkey after the game. “Great comeback for us. Beekmantown is a quality team. We got into foul trouble in the first half and we were able to bail ourselves out of it and it was a great win for the girls.”

The two teams each scored 11 points in th third quarter before the Vikings outscored the Eagles 21-6 over the final eight minutes.

“The first half was really frustrating because we were missing all of these shots that we usually make like layups, foul shots and jump shots,” said Madison Olcott, who finished with 22 points, 16 rebounds and 8 steals in the game. “McKenzie was out because of fouls and then Hailey and Makayla got into foul trouble. The bench stepped up and they did what they had to do and we pulled it off in the end.”

“We won mostly by our defense,” said McKenzie Sprague, who had 15 points and 7 rebounds. “It was a scrappy game. We won it by our foul shots mainly. We don’t usually play zone but everyone stepped up because we had a lot of fouls and it helped.”

Due to foul trouble, the Vikings went to a zone defense, which both players felt helped their team.

“When we switched to zone because we were getting fouls in man we sort of stopped them more than we did in man,” Sprague said.

“When we went to zone they slowed down their scoring,” Olcott said. “We were able to anticipate their passes from the wings to Alyssa (Waters).”

Pelkey gave credit to his team for staying aggressive throughout.

“Us maintaining our poise and kept our nose to the grindstone was key,” he said. “We kept chipping away at the lead. We got it down to six, and they got it back to 10, and we were able to get it down again and pull out the win.”

Makayla Stockwell scored 5 points in the win, while Kaycee Orr scored 3 and Hailey Crossman 2.

For the Eagles, Kaitlyn Bjelko scored 13 points, while Waters added 12 and Sierra Gowette scored 7. ■

— Jill Lobdell contributed to this report

