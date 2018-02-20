Moriah sweep Class D top seeds

× Trevor Bigelow and the fourth seeded Willsboro Warriors will face fifth seed Keene in the Class D quarterfinals Feb. 24. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | The top basketball program right now in Section VII — if not the state — swept the top seeds for the Section VII/Class D playoffs, which start Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Moriah, whose boys program is the defending Class D state champion and on a state-best 40-game win streak, will face the winner of the Feb. 21 preliminary round playoff (Lake Placid at Westport) on Saturday, Feb. 24 in Moriah at 6 p.m.

Additional quarterfinal games on Feb. 24 will include second seed Schroon Lake hosting seventh seed Wells; third seed Crown Point hosting sixth seed Chazy and fourth seed Willsboro hosting fifth seed Keene.

Winners will compete in the semifinals at AuSable Valley Wednesday, Feb. 28 (6 and 6:30 p.m.) with the Class D title game set for Saturday, March 3 at noon at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse.

Meanwhile, the Lady Vikings, who captured the CVAC Division II championship and are the defending Section VII and regional champion, will take on eighth seed Willsboro Friday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.

The other quarterfinal games Feb. 23 have second seed Westport against seventh seed Lake Placid; third seed Bolton against sixth seed Keene; and fourth seed Schroon Lake hosting fifth seed Crown Point.

Quarterfinal winners will play in the semifinals at AuSable Valley Tuesday, Feb. 27 (6 and 7:30 p.m.), with the winners playing for the Class D title Friday, March 2, 4:30 p.m. at the Fieldhouse.

× One thousand point scorer Evan Graney (center) and the Ticonderoga Sentinels are the top seed in the Class C playoffs, while thousand point scorers Joey Stahl (left) and Dylan Trombley (right) led the Moriah to the Class D top seed, seeking to defend their state title. Photo by Jill Lobdell

CLASS C

The two defending champions will be the top seeds in the Class C playoffs, as Northern Adirondack will be the top seed in the girl’s bracket and CVAC Division II champion Ticonderoga, whose only two league losses came to rival Moriah, will be the top seed in the boys.

The girl’s semifinals will take place Monday, Feb. 26, as the Bobcats will ply the winner of the fourth seed Saranac Lake and fifth seed AuSable Valley quarterfinal to be played Feb. 20 in Saranac Lake. The other semifinal will pit second seed Seton Catholic against third seed Ticonderoga.

Both games will be held at Beekmantown Central School at 6 and 7:30 p.m., with the championship to be decided at the Fieldhouse March 2 at 6:15 p.m.