Moriah takes round one in Class D rivalry

× 1 of 2 Expand Moriah’s Dyllon Bougor breaks through the line for a gain against the Ticonderoga Sentinels in their Sept. 14 matchup. The Vikings scored a 42-12 win over the Sentinels, as the two teams will meet again next month for the Class D championship. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 2 of 2 Expand Ticonderoga tight end Michael DuShane breaks into the endzone for a score in the second quarter of the Sentinels game against Moriah Sept. 14. DuShane hauled in a pair of touchdown passes for the Sentinels, who fell to the Vikings, 42-12. Photo by Keith Lobdell Prev Next

MINEVILLE | A banged up line did not stop the Moriah Vikings from finding time for quarterback Jeff Strieble or making holes for running back Dyllon Bougor Sept. 14 against rival Ticonderoga.

Strieble passed for 270 yards and Bougor ran for 115 more as the Vikings scored the final 30 points of the game to beat the Sentinels, 42-12.

“I thought our line came up with some big plays tonight,” said coach Don Tesar after the game. “We had to move some people around after all the injuries we sustained last week, but everyone stepped up and did their part.”

“They gave me the time I needed,” Strieble said. “It was nice to get our passing game going and Jerin Sargent and Maddox Blaise made some big catches.”

Sargent caught six passes for 148 yards and a touchdown, while Blaise caught five passes for 90 yards and two scores.

“It was a big win, for sure,” Sargent said. “We needed the momentum after a tough game last week and it was the rivalry game, so it was huge to get the win.”

Owen Fleury also caught two passes for 29 yards and a score.

On the ground, Bougor had a pair of touchdowns to go with his yardage total, while Blaise added 42 yards on the ground.

On defense, the Vikings limited the Sentinel attack to 37 rushing yards and 100 passing yards, all from connections between quarterback Terrance Benedict and tight end Michael DuShane, who caught both touchdown passes.

“I thought we had a big night from our defense with pressure when we needed,” Tesar. “I thought Myles Madill stepped up and played a good game on the defensive line.”

Ty and Dillon Schlogl each had an interception for the Sentinel defense.