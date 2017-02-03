Moriah ties for CVAC lead in rivalry game thriller

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Ticonderoga’s Evan Graney raises up over Moriah defenders for what would be the game-tying three point basket at the end of regulation in their Feb. 2 meeting. The Vikings were able to pull out a 78-73 overtime win, tying the Sentinels and Moriah atop the CVAC standings.

TICONDEROGA — It was by far the game of the CVAC regular season Feb. 2.

Division and overall conference implications, state rankings and the fact it was between the fiercest rivals in Section VII all made the No. 3 (Class D) Moriah Viking’s trip to the Ticonderoga Sentinels that much more of an instant classic.

After a strong shooting performance by Joe Stahl gave the Vikings a double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter, it was the duo of Colton Huestis and Evan Graney connecting from the three-point line, as the latter hit a triple with 7.5 seconds left to tie the game and send it into overtime, where Stahl would answer with seven points to give the Vikings a 78-73 overtime win.

“It was a great high school basketball game, for sure,” Moriah head coach Brian Cross said.

“It was exciting to watch,” added Sentinel head coach Joe Defayette.

“This was such a great atmosphere,” said Viking Joe Stahl, who led all scorers with 34 points. “It’s what you play the game for to play in these games.”

“It was the loudest I’ve heard a gym be since Dec. 6 and the game in Moriah against these guys,” said Dylan Trombley, who added 20 points for the Vikings. “They are a great team and they did not give up and made it a great ball game.”

“It was a lot of fun. Something I wont forget,” said Sentinel point guard Evan Graney. “It was fun to be in that situation to battle back like that and to get a chance to get a chance like that. Basketball is a game of runs and we both made our runs, but they had the last run of the game and that is the way it goes sometimes.”

“It was a fun experience and I think it brought the guys together and we showed we can buckle down,” said Sentinel Colton Huestis.

After a tight opening quarter, the Vikings struck first, led by the outside shooting of Stahl, who connected on a trio of three pointers as Braden Swan added a fourth to give the Vikings a 22-12 edge and a 34-21 lead heading into halftime.

The Vikings slightly extended their lead in the third before Huestis and Graney took over through the final eight minutes of play, each scoring 13 points as the team rallied to tie the game 65-65 on Graney’s three-pointer with 7.5 seconds left on the clock.

“Ti is a great team and it is a game of runs,” Stahl said. “We knew that was coming and we knew we just had to hold out and get through it, and we did.”

“They certainly started making some big shots from long distance,” Cross said. “Colton made some huge shots and Evan is always tough.”

Huestis finished with 15 points in the game, while Graney led the Sentinels with 23.

“I felt more comfortable after I made my first shot,” Huestis said. “Once I got the nerves out about this being the Moriah game and us being at home, I was able to play better.”

Brett Mosier opened the overtime session with a three pointer to give the Sentinels a 68-65 edge before an exchange of foul shooting had the Sentinels leading 69-67 before Stahl found the touch from long range again, giving the Vikings a 70-69 lead they would not look back from.

“We knew they had worked really hard to get back and tie the game,” Cross said. “We knew we had to keep our composure. The key was when they hit a three to start the overtime we did not just rush down and try to answer. We got the two and then were able to take some momentum on Joey’s shot.”

“We have been looking forward to this game since Dec. 6 and I couldn’t ask for a better game or a better outcome,” Stahl added.

The game ties the Sentinels and Vikings in the loss column for the Division II and CVAC overall championship, with both teams having lost to each other only. The Vikings hold the season series lead, 2-1, when factoring in their win over the Sentinels in the preseason Alzheimer’s Awareness Tournament.

Both the Vikings and Sentinels have big contests to end the season, as both will face off against Division II challengers Northern Adirondack and AuSable Valley to end the regular season.

“You can’t look past anyone,” Graney said. “You have to prepare for each team in practice and be ready for them come gameday.”

“We have a lot of work ahead of us and our kids know that,” Cross said. “Ti does, too, we both have NAC and AuSable Valley on the road in the last two weeks.”

“We have two more big games left at some very hostile gyms,” Trombley said. “Just because we beat these guys does not mean no one else can beat us.”

“This is one step in the right direction, we just have to keep going off that,” added Stahl.

For the Vikings, Matt Pelkey added 9 points, Swan 7, Jay Strieble 6 and Jerin Sargent 2.

Mosier scored 16 points for the Sentinels, with Michael DuShane scoring 9, Ethan Thompson 4, Scott Ryan 3, Griffin Hughes 2 and Samuel DuShane 1.