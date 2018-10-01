Moriah wins for 100th time under Tesar against Saranac Lake

× 1 of 2 Expand Saranac Lake’s Ben Munn looks to elude the tackle of Moriah’s Owen Fleury during their game on Saturday. More photos from this game can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Jill Lobdell × 2 of 2 Expand Moriah’s Sam Gangi dives in for a sack of Saranac Lake’s Rhett Darrah in the Sept. 29 meeting between the Vikings and Red Storm. More photos from this game can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Jill Lobdell Prev Next

SARANAC LAKE | Don Tesar is now linked to the coach he played for as a Moriah high schooler as a 100-game winner after the Vikings scored a 47-21 victory over Saranac Lake last Saturday.

Tesar and the Vikings earned the win at Saranac Lake, where another 100-game winner, John Raymond, used to patrol the sidelines.

“It was a long time and longevity,” said Tesar after the game. “I’m humbled. It is more about the kids and not about me. They play hard and without them, I couldn’t get this 100th win. It was all about the players.”

“I wanted to just run for my team and for Coach T and get him his 100th win and I did it,” said Dyllon Bougor, who returned from injury to rush for 245 yards and a pair of scores as Maddox Blaise added 44 yards on the ground and two more touchdowns. Blaise also scored on an 80-yard connection with quarterback Jeff Strieble, who finished with 145 yards and another touchdown pass of 48 yards to Jerin Sargent. He also had a pair of interceptions.

Sam Gangi added a four-yard touchdown run as the Vikings compiled 285 yards and five scores on the ground.

The Red Storm were able to keep the game close into the opening part of the third quarter, when a Ben Munn two-yard touchdown made the score 24-21 in favor of the Vikings, who would go on to outscore the Red Storm 23-0 in the fourth.

“We had some adjustments we had to make,” Tesar said. “Saranac Lake ran the option well. We went to a four-four and matched up man. We had to guys in the stop and run, but they had a lot of ball control. They had the ball a lot in the first half, eating up the clock by getting first down after first down. They probably had the best ground game that we had go against us all year.”

“We started off slow,” said Alex Larrow. “We figured out our weakness, we fixed it and stepped it up.”

“We stepped up in the second half,” said Jon Gonzales. “The first half we kind of slumped. They came out sticking to us pretty hard. We had to step up in the second half and play pretty hard. We fixed the defense where we had to and everything started clicking for us and we went from there.”

Munn finished with 76 yards and three touchdowns on the ground for the Red Storm, while Rhett Darrah was 4-11 for 79 passing yards and Dylan Stewart went 3-4 for 50 yards through the air.

Indians defeat Patriots

The Peru Indians were balanced through all four quarters as they scored a 35-0 win over AuSable Valley last Saturday.

Ryley O’Connell finished 24-31 passing for 270 yards and three scores, while Austin Carpenter was the top target with nine receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown. Devin Blake added five receptions for 75 yards and a pair of scores, while Alex Palmer ran for two touchdowns and 95 rushing yards.

The Peru defense was stifling on the ground, holding Matt Pray to three yards and the Patriots to just 10 rushing yards as a team. Evan Snow had 75 passing yards, with Luis Perez hauling in five receptions for 52 yards.