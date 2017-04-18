Mountain and Valley Scholar Athletes announced

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) recently announced the scholar athletes for the 2016-2017 Winter Sports Season. One male and one female athlete are chosen for each sport season. The criteria for selection are a minimum of an 85 percent average, one who excels in academics and sport of the season and exhibits good sportsmanship and a positive attitude.

Bolton Central School: junior Jake Beebe, senior Caitlyn Johnson.

Chazy Central Rural School: sophomore Kyle Cahoon, senior Sara Bulriss.

Crown Point Central School: senior James LaDeau, senior Amber DuShane.

Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School: senior Sam Huttig, junior Faith Bona.

Indian Lake Central School: junior Yotaro Maruta, sophomore Lauren Johnson.

Johnsburg Central School: sophomore Ken Mulvey, 8th grade Aileen Stevens.

Keene Central School: junior Josh Baldwin, senior Daria Venner.

Long Lake Central School: junior Calvin Seaman, sophomore Karmen Howe.

Minerva Central School: senior Drew Deshetsky, junior Cassie Pratt.

Newcomb Central School: sophomore James Gocke, sophomore Kiera Nunn.

Schroon Lake Central School: junior Michael Stout, junior Emily Maisonville.

Seton Catholic: senior Kevin Murray, senior Cailene Allen.

Wells Central School: sophomore Coby Stuart, junior Jonni Stuart.

Westport Central School: senior Wyatt Gough, junior Lizzie Stephens.

Willsboro Central School: senior Max Longware, senior Kaitlin Shaw.