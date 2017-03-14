Mountainmen set tryout dates

TICONDEROGA — Try-outs for the Adirondack Mountainmen AAU boys basketball teams will be held on Sunday, March 19, and Tuesday, March 21.

The try-out is open to boys ages 12-17 who still have high school eligibility. There is a $40 try-out fee, and the schedule is as follows:

Sunday, March 19: Grades 7-8 from 1– 2:30 p.m. at Ticonderoga High School; Grades 9-11 from 2:30– 4 p.m. at Ticonderoga High School.

Tuesday, March 21: Grades 7-8 from 7:30 – 9 p.m. at TBA; Grades 9-11 from 7:30 – 9 p.m. at TBA.

This year’s tournament schedule will include stops at the North Country Blazers Tournament in Brushton, the Can-Am Classic in Potsdam, the Lake Champlain Lakers Tournament in Plattsburgh, the Saratoga Showdown in Saratoga Springs, the Mountainman Classic in Ticonderoga, as well as regional games in the immediate area.

For a program brochure or more information, email adkmtmen@yahoo.com.