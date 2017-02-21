MSJ to add men’s soccer program in 2017

RUTLAND — Mount Saint Joseph Academy is excited to announce that the school will be adding a men’s soccer program starting in fall of 2017. MSJ has not fielded a men’s soccer team since the fall of 2011, but recently a 30 percent rise in enrollment and a large spike in student interest has led the school to bring soccer back.

“We never want to turn a student away from competing in their sport,” said Phil Hall, the Mount’s athletic director. He explained, “with the Poultney-MSJ cooperative team in place for football, we decided we could sustain both football and men’s soccer moving forward. We currently have too many male students interested in soccer to continue to utilize member-to-member agreements to serve all of them. In order to provide all of our boys with the opportunity to play soccer, it was time to bring it back.”

The Mountie men’s soccer program hopes to be as successful as the Mountie women’s soccer program, which has consistently been a contender in its division. This year, the women’s team won the John Werner Tournament for the fourth time since being invited to play in the tournament four years ago.

For more information, visit www.msjvermont.org or call (802) 775-0151.