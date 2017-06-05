MSJ to field men’s soccer team

× Expand Photo provided Men’s soccer returns to MSJ this fall. The private school has not fielded a young men’s team since the fall of 2011.

RUTLAND — Mount Saint Joseph Academy’s athletic staff announced that a men’s soccer program will start in the fall of 2017.

MSJ has not fielded a young men’s soccer team since the fall of 2011, but recently a 30 percent rise in enrollment and a spike in student interest has lead the school to bring soccer back for male students.

“We never want to turn a student away from competing in their sport,” said Phil Hall, MSJ athletic director. “With the Poultney-MSJ cooperative team in place for football, we decided we could sustain both football and men’s soccer moving forward.”

Hall said that the school currently has many male students interested in soccer. “In order to provide all of our boys with the opportunity to play soccer, it was time to bring it back.”

Will the Mountie men’s soccer program hopes be as successful as the Mountie women’s soccer program? The women have consistently been contenders in its division?

“Yes,” Hall said. “We can do it. This year, the women’s team won the John Werner Tournament for the fourth time since being invited to play in the tournament four years ago.”