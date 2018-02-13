MVAC brings back championship games

× Andrew Pelkey and the Schroon Lake Wildcats will face Willsboro/Seton Catholic in the return of the MVAC championship game to be played Friday, Feb. 16 at North Country Community College. Pictures from the Wildcats Feb. 6 game against Minerva/Newcomb can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Jill Lobdell

SARANAC LAKE | North Country Community College will be the center of the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference’s universe Friday, Feb. 16, as it will host the top two teams from both divisions in boy’s and girls championship action.

Along with returning the MVAC championship games between Division I and Division II, the league has also set up a second day of crossover games, which will take place Thursday, Feb. 15.

Malynda Lobdell and the Westport Lady Eagles will play Bolton in the return of the MVAC championship game to be played Friday, Feb. 16 at North Country Community College.

CHAMPIONSHIP FRIDAY

The NCCC games will be highlighted by the main events, when MVAC Division I girl’s champion Westport will face Division II girl’s champion Bolton at 5:30 p.m., followed by Northern Division I winner Willsboro or Seton Catholic (winner of the Feb. 13 game between each other) taking on Division II winner Schroon Lake at 7:15 p.m.

Westport made its way to the title game by completing an undefeated MVAC season with a 11-8 overtime surge to score a 52-49 win over Seton Catholic Feb. 12.

“I’m really happy for the kids,” head coach Brad Rascoe said. “That is a big accomplishment for us since we have not seen an undefeated season in the league since 2000. Once Ellie (Storey) tied it, I think we had the momentum heading into the overtime.”

Storey scored on a drive to the basket to tie the game 41-41 to force overtime.

“It was a double screen and I was supposed to go to the basket,” said Storey. “I knew it was going to be a big boost if we made the shot, and we played a strong overtime.”

“This is the best,” said Hannah Schwoebel. “This is something we have worked hard for and now we will focus on getting ready for another good team in Bolton.”

Neil Yang and the Seton Catholic Knights will either play in the championship or second place game in the return of the MVAC championship game to be played Friday, Feb. 16, at North Country Community College.

CROSSOVER THURSDAY

Crossover games for the third through sixth place teams in each division will take place Thursday, with northern division teams hosting southern division boy’s teams and girl’s games hosted in the southern division.

Prior to the title games, the 2 p.m. game Friday will feature the Seton Catholic girls against Schroon Lake or Crown Point, depending on the regular season outcomes.

The 5:30 boys game will pit Willsboro or Seton Catholic out of the Northern Division against either Crown Point or Wells of the southern conference.