PLATTSBURGH— The inclement weather of March 14-15 forced the MVAC to move its All-Senior game from March 14 to Thursday, March 23, with the girls game starting at 6 p.m. and boys game at 7:30 p.m. at Willsboro Central School.

The CVAC All-Senior game will take place Tuesday, March 21, 6 and 7:30 p.m., at Seton Catholic School.