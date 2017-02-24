MVAC Fall Scholar Athletes announced

ELIZABETHTOWN — The MVAC Fall 2016 Scholar Athletes are as follows:

Chazy: Gage Ducatte, 12, Jess Barcomb, 12.

Crown Point: John-Roch Sears, 12, Courtney Wranosky, 12.

Elizabethtown-Lewis: Sam Huttig, 12, Tess Andrade, 12.

Indian Lake: Andrew Brown, 12, Lauren Johnson, 10.

Johnsburg: Ken Mulvey, 10, Amara Mitchell 12.

Keene: Noah Haverlick, 11, Hanna Whitney, 12.

Long Lake: Austin Pierce, 12, Maria Black, 11.

Minerva: Shane Hill, 11, Meghan Kelly, 12.

Newcomb: Peter Gocke, 10, Rebecca Draper 11.

Schroon Lake: Branden Hall, 12, Alora Bearor, 11.

Wells: Daniel O’Connor, 12, Jonni Stuart, 10.

Westport: Schylar Kurth, 12, and Taylor Gough, 11.

Willsboro: Mat Longware, 12, Trina Bigelow 12.