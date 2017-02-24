MVAC Fall Scholar Athletes announced

ELIZABETHTOWN — The MVAC Fall 2016 Scholar Athletes are as follows:

Chazy: Gage Ducatte, 12, Jess Barcomb, 12.

Crown Point: John-Roch Sears, 12, Courtney Wranosky, 12.

Elizabethtown-Lewis: Sam Huttig, 12, Tess Andrade, 12.

Indian Lake: Andrew Brown, 12, Lauren Johnson, 10.

Johnsburg: Ken Mulvey, 10, Amara Mitchell 12.

Keene: Noah Haverlick, 11, Hanna Whitney, 12.

Long Lake: Austin Pierce, 12, Maria Black, 11.

Minerva: Shane Hill, 11, Meghan Kelly, 12.

Newcomb: Peter Gocke, 10, Rebecca Draper 11.

Schroon Lake: Branden Hall, 12, Alora Bearor, 11.

Wells: Daniel O’Connor, 12, Jonni Stuart, 10.

Westport: Schylar Kurth, 12, and Taylor Gough, 11.

Willsboro: Mat Longware, 12, Trina Bigelow 12.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines