N.Y. man wins Vt. Sun Half Marathon

SALISBURY | Phililp Lynch, of Saranac N.Y., broke away from Connor McCormick of Dover, Mass., at the two mile point to go on to win the final event in the Vermont Sun Run and Triathlon Series of races.

Lynch’s winning time for the Half Marathon was 1:25:36. He was followed by McCormick in 1:28:47.

The top female finisher was Grace Kennedy of Williston. She outran Caitlin Hollister of Waterbury 1:45:56 to 1:1:47:48.

Vermont Sun also held a 10K and 5K run race at the same time at Branbury State Park on Lake Dunmore. The record high temperature for the date was broken as the high reached 88 degrees. The athletes didn’t seem too bothered by the heat as 90 percent of the course is shaded and they finished right on the lake where they could jump in to cool off. They also had plenty of refreshments to reward their hard work.

Top local finishers included Laura Turner of Middlebury who was second overall in the 10 K race with a 51:27 time. Middlebury’s Jason Grant was the best male in the 10K at 57:29.

Kim Kurak of Middlebury was tenth overall in the 5K with a 32:45 time.

Middlebury’s Gavin Noble had the best local Half Marathon time with his seventh place overall finish in 1:49:53.

The race’s primary beneficiary was the Middlebury Union Middle School Cross Country team. Many athletes and parents manned the aid stations along the course.