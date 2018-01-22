National kudos for field hockey coaches

× Expand Photo courtesy NFHCA & Middlebury College Middlebury head coach Katharine DeLorenzo along with assistant coaches Leslie Smith, Andrea Way and Evangeline Dunphy led the program during the 2017 season to a NESCAC Championship and the 15th-straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury College field hockey coaching staff has been selected as the 2017 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division III National Coaching Staff of the Year. The honor comes weeks after the group was named the Division III New England West Region Coaching Staff of the Year. The group guided the Panthers to the program’s second NCAA Championship in the last three years and third overall with a school-record tying 20 wins (20-2).

Head coach Katharine DeLorenzo along with assistant coaches Leslie Smith, Andrea Way and Evangeline Dunphy led the program during the 2017 season to a NESCAC Championship and the 15th-straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Panthers will head into the 2018 campaign riding a 16-game winning streak, the longest stretch of victories since the 2012 season. Middlebury outscored its opponents by a 74-14 count during that span. The Panthers concluded the season atop the national rankings in assists per game (3.05), second in both scoring margin (+3.33) and points per game (11.77), while the team’s goals per game were third (4.36).

During four NCAA Tournament games, Middlebury outscored four nationally-ranked opponents by a 16-1 tally, including the largest margin of victory in NCAA Division III championship game history (4-0) against top-ranked Messiah. The Panthers snapped the Falcons’ 44-game win streak, avenging a loss in the 2016 NCAA Regionals. This marked the first time the Falcons were shutout by a Division III team in 58 games. The national championship is the 34th overall team title for the Middlebury athletic department since 1995.