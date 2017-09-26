NCCC names inaugural Hall of Fame Class

× Expand Photo provided The 1995 North Country Community College national championship hockey team, along with it’s coach, Tim Gerrish, were inaugural inductees to the NCCC athletic Hall of Fame.

SARANAC LAKE | To celebrate a strong athletic tradition, North Country Community College enshrined six individuals and four championship teams in its first-ever Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sept 22.

“It was about three years ago, when the college started planning for its 50th anniversary, that we realized this would be the perfect time,” said NCCC Athletic Director Chad LaDue about the creation of a Hall of Fame, celebrating those who “have helped bring recognition, honor, distinction and excellence to North Country Community College and its intercollegiate athletic programs,” according to the hall’s mission statement.

“The college’s athletic program has a long history of accomplishment at the local, regional, state and national levels,” said college President Dr. Steve Tyrell. “It’s amazing to reflect on the caliber of athletic talent that has come through and continues to be fostered by this small community college in the Adirondacks.”

THE INDUCTEES

Two coaches, Tim Gerrish and Grover Moore, were inducted.

Gerrish was a hockey coach for North Country who built the program up to national prominence, claiming the 1995 NJCAA national championship.

Moore was a head basketball coach for the Saints, leading the team to the best regular season record in the nation between 1973 and 1975, compiling 46 wins against one loss. He also helped the Saints win the 1974 national championship.

Jamie Luckie, a soccer and basketball standout for the Saints, will also be inducted. Since playing for NCCC, Luckie pursued a basketball officiating career and officiated in the 2010, 2011 and 2012 NCAA Division I Final Four.

Phil Vilamore, a Potsdam native, will also be inducted. Vilamore was the first All-American hockey player in school history.

Along with Luckie and Vilamore, 2002 Olympic Gold Medalist Jim Shea, Jr., will be enshrined as a distinguished alumni. Shea won gold in the skeleton event in Salt Lake City.

Larry McFaddin, also a Hall of Fame inductee, has coached men’s and women’s soccer at North Country and is an instructor in the college’s Sports and Events Management program.

The four national championship teams enshrined into the Hall of Fame included the 1995 ice hockey team; the 1988-89 men’s alpine ski team; the 1981-82 women’s alpine ski team; and the 1973-74 men’s basketball team.