NCCS Cougars play role of underdog

CHAZY | The Northeastern Clinton varsity soccer programs did not care what seed number they were in the Class B semifinals, as both teams scored a 3-2 shootout win over top seeds Beekmantown (girls) and Peru (boys). “It is always great to see our teams win,” boy’s varsity coach and A.D. Nicholas Trombley said. “This was special to have two situations occur that were oddly similar — fourth ranked cougars beat first-ranked, undefeated teams, 3-2, in the shootout. It was surely a great weekend for Cougar soccer.” Now, both teams will play for the Class B title game, with the girls taking on Plattsburgh High School at 5 p.m. and the boys Saranac at 7 p.m. at George Brendler Field in Chazy on Friday, Oct. 27. × Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Marlie Sample and the Lady Cougars will face Plattsburgh High in the Class B finals Friday. NCCS-PHS The Lady Cougars entered their game with confidence against the top seed Beekmantown, holding them scoreless through regulation and overtime. “The girls were excited to get another chance against them,” coach Tim Surprenant said. “We talked about the best way to handle their scoring attack and that all the pressure was on them. Almost every goal they scored against us in the regular season was in the same fashion, so we works some changes that would put us in a better situation to handle their rush.” The Cougars then won, 3-2, in a shootout, which Surprenant credited to the team having already been involved in a shootout early in the season. “Having a shootout in the beginning of the year was huge for us,” he said. “We only made one of the five shots we took against NAC. We have put some time in taking kicks over the last few weeks. To me the biggest factor was when I asked them who wanted the ball to take the kicks, I had several girls with a confident ‘I do.’” Katrina Emerich had 16 saves for the Cougars, including a save on the final shot of kicks to seal the victory. Kelsey Baker had 11 saves for the Eagles. “My defense was outstanding,” Surprenant said. “We knew we had to play team defense against their many goal scores. We did a good job of communicating and containing the ball until we were able to double or they made a mistake.”

The Cougars will face the Hornets, who scored a 2-0 win over Saranac as Brina Micheels scored a goal and added an assist to Madeline Woodward. “Brina is a special talent,” PHS coach Tim Mulligan said. “She is one of the hardest working players in practice and that is a big motivator to the girls on the team to improve and give their best effort. In the end Brina has the ability to create both, her own chances and other players on our team chances to score. Brina will also play just about any position on the field asked of her.” Mulligan said his team played hard, especially in the second half. “I think the team came out strong because they are excited for the opportunity to keep their season going by winning games,” he said. “They don’t want it to end, and that is probably the biggest motivator right now for the team. I thought our defense needed to step up in the second half against Saranac, as Saranac came out of halftime hungry to try and make it a game. Delaney McCormick made a couple of key saves and we made a few adjustments along the way to secure the victory throughout the half.” The Hornets and Cougars will take part in the 5 p.m. game on Oct. 27 at Brendler Field. “PHS has a different style that we need to prepare for,” Surprenant said. “We need to limit our mistakes, keep our shape and match the intensity that we played with last Friday.” “NCCS is a hard working team,” Mulligan said. “They, like us, know what is at stake on Friday and will be excited for the opportunity they earned. I think it will come down to playing with intensity and grit needed to win this huge game.” × Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Saranac’s Rory Patterson looks to get the ball up the field and away from Plattsburgh High’s Brendan Whalen. NCCS-SARANAC While it may have been a top seed in Peru against a fourth seed in NCCS, the scores told a much different story heading into the semifinal between the two schools on Oct. 21. “Heading into the game, we felt we had a good chance to win,” coach Trombley said. “We played Peru very tough twice during the regular season. Our first meeting was a 1-1 tie, and the second meeting we lost 1-0, with Peru scoring with about one minute, 30 seconds left in the second half. The keys to our game were to mark their offensive threats, especially Gabe Nuzzo. He has proved throughout the year how much of a game changer he can be. We were looking to use the wings on our offense, and place balls into dangerous positions from there.”