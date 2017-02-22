NCCS, Saranac, Wells advance in hoops playoffs

× Expand Jill Lobdell Blue Bomber's Camille Craig moves the ball away from the Griffin's Taylor Gough.

LAKE PLACID — Three basketball teams earned sectional wins Tuesday, Feb. 21, with the Wells Lady Indians advancing into the main Class D draw, while Northeastern Clinton and Saranac advanced to the Class B girls semifinals.

In the opening round of the Class D girl’s tournament, the ninth seeded Indians outscored and eighth seed Lake Placid Lady Blue Bombers 16-8 in the fourth quarter to score a 39-32 victory.

Lake Placid coach Jeff Potter said the game was back and forth throughout, with Wells capitalizing late.

“Shooting 15 for 72 for the game and committing nine fourth quarter turnovers contributed to our loss,” Potter said. “Our girls did a tremendous job for three quarters lead by Camille Craig’s 12 points, but the fourth got away from us.”

Laurel Miller and Lindsey Rath each scored six points in the loss, while Graci Daby scored 4, Bella Reid 2 and Kaleigh McKillip 2.

The Indians will now play top seed Moriah Friday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. in Port Henry.

NCCS 56, Saranac Lake 25

CHAMPLAIN — The third seed Lady Cougars held a 34-3 lead at halftime as they scored a Class B quarterfinal win over the sixth seed Lady Red Storm Feb. 21.

The Red Storm outscored the Cougars, 19-8, in the third, but were unable to complete any comeback bid.

Kya McComb and Abbie Sample each scored 15 points to help the Cougars advance, while Gabrielle Dumas added 9.

Andrea Boon and Jayda Buckley each scored 7 points for the Red Storm.

The Cougars will now face second seed Peru at noon Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Plasttsburgh State Fieldhouse in the Class B semifinal round.

Saranac 56, High 29

SARANAC — A 30-12 opening half sealed the victory for the fourth seed Lady Chiefs in a win over the fifth seed Lady Hornets Feb. 21.

Janyll Barber led the Chiefs with 14 points, while McKenna Provost scored 11, Victoria Bruno 7, Payton Couture 7 and Kayla Myers 6.

Shea Frady led the Hornets with 20 points.

The Chiefs will now face top seed Beekmantown Saturday, Feb. 25, 1:30 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse in the Class B semifinals.