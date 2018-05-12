Nelson named to NYSPHSAA Hall of Fame

× Expand Photo provided Ben Nelson (right), who has been with Camp Dudley for over six decades and was a former assistant coach at Westport Central School when they made two runs to the NYSPHSAA championship game, was named to the NYSPHSAA Hall of Fame.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The man who was on the sidelines as an assistant for the Westport girl’s varsity programs two trips to the state finals has been named to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Hall of Fame.

Ben Nelson, who was an assistant to the Lady Eagles program when the Lady Eagles made the 1995 and 1997 state title games and currently serves as the interscholastic sport coordinator for Section IV, was named to the NYSPHSAA Hall of Fame on May 2.

“It was a great time and a lot of fun,” Nelson said about the runs with Westport. “The secret for success with hosting so many state championships in Section IV, like anything else, is surround yourself with good people and let them do their job.”

“Nelson is one of the most highly respected administrators in New York state and has made significant contributions as an administrator and high school coach in Section IV,” said NYSPHSAA Assistant Director Joe Alteri in announcing the class. “He is currently the longest serving executive director in New York State.”

Nelson was a five-sport letterman at Bainbridge-Guilford High School in 1958, moving on to Trinity Pawling, Colgate, and Louisiana University. He also spent a year in Hannover, Germany as a player-coach for a Division II team as well.

Nelson began working with youth and high school athletics during summers at Camp Dudley, where he’s been a coach or administrator for over six decades, earning the Camp Dudley Man of the Year Award in 2002.

“Ben is the ultimate team guy, always thinking about how his actions impact others and has been a huge champion for student athletes,” said Camp Dudley Executive Director Matt Storey. “He is still involved at Dudley and always offers to help in any way that he can. As far as basketball knowledge, there are few coaches who have the overall body of knowledge that he has. We are proud of him and this most recent honor.”