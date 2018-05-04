New Bolton Central ballfield christened

× Expand Photo provided Before the first-ever game played on Bolton Central’s new ballfield, Bolton Town Supervisor Ron Conover talks to town and village officials about the environmental and financial benefits of the collaborative effort between the town and school district to develop the field.

BOLTON LANDING | An effort spanning two decades to establish a new athletic field for Bolton Central School — at times contentious — has now concluded.

The smiling faces and cheers evident during the ballfield’s opening ceremony last week characterized the amicable solution finally achieved, solving a long-standing problem that sparked controversy in past years with school district voters.

Although there was little doubt that the existing athletic field adjacent to the school was not suited for baseball or softball, local voters rejected several ballfield development projects — costing as much as $2 million or more — proposed by school officials over two decades.

The issue came to a head when Bolton ball teams began scrapping home games or playing them either at Echo Lake Camp in Warrensburg or on East Field in Glens Falls.

About three years ago, school district and town officials came up with an idea that’s both environmentally sound and cost-efficient — to take a portion of a closed landfill and redevelop it into an athletic field.

The project included utilizing thousands of tons of sand and sediment that had flowed down Indian Brook into Lake George, impairing boating and swimming as well as destroying fish habitat. The sediment, dredged from the lake, was trucked to the new ballfield site and used in providing its foundation and shoulders.

The school district paid $254,700 for a 20-year renewable lease on the new town-owned ballfield, a fraction of the price of developing a field on virgin land without town help. But in 2004, a proposal to buy and build a field for $1.9 million was rejected by district voters.

Bolton Central Superintendent Michael Graney said that the lease payment was included in last year’s budget, so for the next two decades, taxes won’t be affected.

“We are so pleased and appreciative of our partnership with the town,” Graney said.

Now, the new ballfield is covered with lush grass, surrounded by fencing and features two dugout buildings on about four reclaimed acres. Spectators and athletes use a nearby parking lot also serving an adjacent town Little League ballfield, which can also be utilized by the school when it isn’t reserved for town use.