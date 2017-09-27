New York Rangers coming to Lake Placid

× Expand File photo The New York Rangers NHL hockey team will be in Lake Placid for three days of training and team building Oct. 1-3.

LAKE PLACID | Even professional hockey players can take a field trip.

The New York Rangers will be doing just that, leaving the big city following their final preseason game and heading to the heart of the Adirondacks for three days of practice and team-building starting Oct. 1.

Their destination? Lake Placid, home of the biggest moment in hockey history, the 1980 Miracle on Ice.

According to Newsday, Rangers coach Alain Vigneault, who has been the Rangers head coach since 2013, said the trip is a familiar one to him, having made the same hockey pilgrimage in 2011 when he was then coaching the Vancouver Canucks, who made the Stanley Cup Finals that season.

As part of the getaway, the Rangers will be holding an open practice Monday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. until noon in the USA Rink, located just off the Herb Brooks Arena.

Along with practice, the team members will be part of team-building experiences and will hear from Ed Viesturs, a climber who has summited Mount Everest — the world’s tallest peak — seven times.

After staying for three days, the Rangers will return to New York City, where they will open the 2017-18 season against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Rangers went 48-28-6 last season, entering the playoffs as the first wild card and upsetting the top seed Montreal Canadians. 4-2, before falling to the Ottawa Senators, also 4-2. Ottawa lost to eventual champion Pittsburgh Penguins in the next round.

Previously, the Philadelphia Flyers had preseason practice at the Olympic Center in 2013.

During the 2011 playoffs, the Boston Bruins used Lake Placid as a getaway destination during games three and four of their series against the Canadians. The Bruins, led by goalie Tim Thomas, would go on to win the Stanley Cup, even bringing it back to Lake Placid for fans to see.