New York Rangers visit Lake Placid

A pair of New York Rangers, including forward Pavel Buchnevich, sign autographs following their practice on the 1980 Rink in Lake Placid. The Rangers were in town for training and team building exercises between the end of the preseason and beginning of the regular season against Colorado Thursday, Oct. 5.
Photo by Keith Lobdell
Clockwise from top left, Aiden Perez, Helena Van Voorhis, Amelia Perez and Maggie Van Voorhis, all of Lake George, display their memorabilia from the New York Rangers training session in Lake Placid Oct. 2, including items autographed by defenseman Tony DeAngelo.
Photo by Keith Lobdell
Lillian, Allison and Vivian Mills of Ogdensburg watch from behind the glass as the members of the New York Rangers train in Lake Placid Oct. 2. Each girl received an official team puck, which was given to them over the boards by members of the team.
Photo by Keith Lobdell
New York Ranger forward Jim Vesey signs autographs for waiting fans after the team came off the ice of the 1980 Rink in Lake Placid.
Photo by Keith Lobdell