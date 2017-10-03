New York Rangers visit Lake Placid

×

Lillian, Allison and Vivian Mills of Ogdensburg watch from behind the glass as the members of the New York Rangers train in Lake Placid Oct. 2. Each girl received an official team puck, which was given to them over the boards by members of the team. The Rangers were in town for training and team building exercises between the end of the preseason and beginning of the regular season against Colorado Thursday, Oct. 5.

Photo by Keith Lobdell