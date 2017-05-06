Norris Dolly Memorial tourney on tap

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Cobble Hill Golf Course will host the Norris Dolly Memorial Golf Tournament with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 20. Format for this two-person team event will be six holes of scramble, six holes of best-ball and six holes of alternate shot.

A $50 per player entry fee includes golf, prizes, Lunch and skins. Carts are extra. The field is limited to 24 teams. Registration deadline is Sunday, May 14. Proceeds from this event will go to the Norris and Mary Dolly Scholarship funds.

For more information, contact Kevin McKee at 873-2520 or the Cobble Hill Golf Course at 873-9974.